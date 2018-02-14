This Adam Rippon Valentine wins Valentine’s Day. Every other card can go home.

Heart breaker

Olympic medalist Adam Rippon is winning hearts for his athletic prowess, good looks and bravery at taking on the anti-LGBTQ Trump administration.

Fan Grant Brady went the extra mile to show his love for the openly gay figure skater. Rippon posted the Valentine on Instagram with his approval.

“HAPPY V DAY FAM,” he wrote, with a heart emoji. “Here for this fan art.”

Rippon started getting extra attention when he criticized the choice of Pence to lead the Team USA delegation, considering his anti-LGBTQ record.

He said he wasn’t interested in meeting Pence, and added that he wouldn’t be attending the White House celebration. Fellow gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy, who will attempt to win his second Olympic medal this weekend, after winning a silver in 2014, said that he will also skip the event. He attended the celebration when former president Barack Obama was in office. Kenworthy came out as gay in 2015.

Rippon said he would “do something positive,” and has suggested he might hold a pro-gay rights event.

“I can’t tone it down. I’m being me and being myself,” he said. “I’ve got so many messages from kids all over the country — I’m getting so emotional thinking about it — I think that’s why it’s so important. I think as an athlete I use this platform to my advantage. I think it’s giving my skating a greater purpose.”

But he has been quick to add that he doesn’t want his whole Olympics to be about his feud with Pence. He would rather be known for “his amazing skating and being America’s sweetheart,” he told the press.

Here is your daily dose of Adam Rippon being delightful: https://t.co/mErsQYwuCt pic.twitter.com/X3axOPzBYY — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 13, 2018

One thing’s for sure, plenty of people are sweet on him.

