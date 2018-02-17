QPoll: Do you want Charlotte to host the 2020 Republican National Convention?

The city decided not to bid on the 2016 RNC

Pictured Above: Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Credit: ABC/Disney, CC license 2.0)

Charlotte is placing a bid to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Mayor Vi Lyles announced the plan on Thursday, exciting Republicans and some others, but upsetting many on the left.

“We all remember hosting the Democratic National Convention in 2012,” Lyles said. “It was a big success. I’m very excited about this. I’m very hopeful the convention will choose our city.”

The city decided not to bid on the 2016 RNC.

“To invite such a racially dividing president at such a time as this – I don’t feel this sends a message of unity,” Colette Forrest, the former chair of the Black Political Caucus, who supported Lyles in her successful bid for mayor, told The Charlotte Observer.

Hector Vaca, Charlotte director for immigrant rights group Action NC, called Charlotte bidding for the 2020 RNC “a confusing move.”

“This is a president who is waging a campaign of hate against immigrants,” said Vaca. “Charlotte is supposed to be progressive.”

“We are looking forward to showing our southern hospitality,” said City Councilmember Dimple Amjera, who said she supports the bid to bring the RNC to Charlotte. Last Summer, she drew headlines and upset conservatives by saying “Republicans that are supporting Trump, they should have no place on city council whatsoever or in the mayor’s race.” She also attempted to get the council to draft a statement condemning the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville.

As Charlotte is the largest city in a swing state that went for Trump in 2016, and with Lyles meeting personally with the president earlier this week, there is a real chance the city’s bid could be successful.

