Republicans in South Carolina want to reclassify same-sex marriages as ‘parody’ to strip them of rights

LGBT advocates are calling the bill insulting

COLUMBIA, SC — Six Republican lawmakers in South Carolina introduced a bill to the House on Thursday, the day after Valentine’s Day, to reclassify same-sex marriages as a “parody marriage.”

The “Marriage and Constitution Restoration Act” claims that the only legitimate marriages are those between one man and one woman, and would have the state only legally recognize those unions as legitimate marriage.

“Marriage between and man and a woman arose out of the nature of things and marriage between a man and a woman is natural, neutral, and noncontroversial, unlike parody forms of marriage,” the bill states.

The bill claims marriage equality puts South Carolina in an untenable situation in regards to the separation of church and state, claiming it is a religious ideal.

It calls “all forms of parody marriage and all self-asserted sex-based identity narratives and sexual orientations that fail to check out the human design…part of the religion of Secular Humanism.”

The bills sponsors are Steven Long, Bill Chumley, Mike Burns, John McCravy, Josiah Magnuson and Rick Martin.

“We’re seeing this religion as kind of a secular humanism or moral relativism advance above any type of nonreligious policy,” Long said.

“Pure prejuidice is what that is. Pure outright prejudice,” Jeff March, the president of SC Pride, told the local Fox affiliate. “They want to call our marriage that we fought so hard for, marriage equality, they want to call our marriage now, a ‘parody marriage.’ That insults me on the deepest level.”

“It’s true that people can do whatever they want in their own homes, but they can’t force that on the state,” Long said.

“This bill is an absurd insult to the gay and lesbian families of South Carolina, and their children,” Shaundra Young Scott, executive director of the ACLU of South Carolina, said in a statement. “Marriage equality is settled law, affirmed in 2015 by the United States Supreme Court. The authors use a ridiculous legal argument in a blatant attempt to roll back the rights of LGBTQ citizens. The real parody here is not marriages of same-sex couples, but the introduction of the ‘Marriage and Constitution Restoration Act’ as any kind of governing. This should die in committee, and we call on members of the South Carolina House to ensure that this bill never becomes law.”

