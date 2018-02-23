Triad: Guilford Gala, Museum Interns

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Guilford Green Foundation is going Parisian for its annual Gala and Green Party, ‘Moulin Rouge.’

Foundation party goes Parisian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation Gala & Green Party, “Moulin Rouge,” will be held on March 24, 7 p.m., at Cadillac Service Garage, 304 E. Main St.

A silent auction will take place during the evening. Items for sale are showcased online.

Two awards will be given out at the gala — Visionary Award and the Dawn S. Chaney Award. Honorees’ names were not available at press time as nominations were still being accepted. Visit bit.ly/2EN7kvf to name someone for consideration.

The fundraising party is also seeking sponsors — businesses or individuals who would like to provide financial or in-kind support for the Gala. Email info@ggfnc.org to learn more.

Accommodations for the event are available at the Proximity Hotel. Room rates are $229. Tell reservations that the room is being reserved at the special gala rate and the hotel will make a $50 contribution to Guilford Green. Shuttle service will be provided to and from the gala, along with complimentary late check-out. Use promo code GGF2018 when booking.

Tickets are $175. The annual event has sold out for the past several years and the community is encouraged to buy tickets quickly to ensure a spot. Visit tinyurl.com/GGF2018Gala to make a purchase.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Museum seeks interns

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Elsewhere museum is currently taking applications until March 16 for interns.

Those selected will live onsite for three to four months for a Spring, Summer and Fall session. They are paired with core departments (Communications, Operations, House, Programs) and work with a supervisor to refine their skill sets in advancement of emerging leadership and the organization.

Internships offer a professional, creative and hands-on opportunity to work alongside a small team of arts organizers, peer interns, artists and community partners within a collaborative work environment.

Applications are available online at goelsewhere.org/internships.

info: goelsewhere.org.

