Campus Scene: T-shirt sales support org

Pictured Above: Campus Pride is partnering with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 9’s Eureka O’Hara to support LGBTQ and ally youth with the sale of a limited edition ‘Go Gaga for Eureka’ collector T-shirt.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Campus Pride has announced that it it is partnering with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 9’s Eureka O’Hara to support LGBTQ and ally youth with the sale of a limited edition “Go Gaga for Eureka” collector item.

Profits from the sale of the T-shirts go to benefit Campus Pride.

“I want to send a message of ‘body positivity’ and help youth overcome adversity…love themselves and be all who they are. Campus Pride helps thousands of students across the country build community and become leaders. I am proud to support their work and hope all the Drag Race fans will help give back with this special collector T-shirt,” Eureka said.

The black and white striped Lady Gaga “Telephone” inspired artwork featured on the shirt was rendered by artist Chad Sells. It is the first look from Eureka on the first episode of Season 9, which featured guest judge Lady Gaga and her iconic fashions on the runway. “Your heart shines through. It was beautiful,” said Lady Gaga during critiques.

“I agree with Lady Gaga. This signature T-shirt commemorates the first time the world saw Eureka, and her heart does shine through. Nothing could be more true about Eureka. I appreciate her commitment to help support LGBTQ youth with this T-shirt design,” said Shane Windmeyer, Campus Pride executive director.

Shirts are in limited quantities, so make purchases online quickly to secure a “T.”

info: campuspride.org/eureka.

