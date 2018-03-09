The warmer season is blooming with ‘fragrant’ arts options

Idea starters for breaking out of the winter doldrums

Art

Asheville Fine Arts Show

May 19-20

WNC Agricultural Center, Davis Event Center

1301 Fanning Bridge Rd, Fletcher, NC

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hot Works brings this juried art show to the High Country.

Tickets: $8/one-day pass, $10/two-day pass, 13 & under admitted free

hotworks.org.

Music

“Arnstadt to Leipzig: Bach’s Organ Music from Start to Finish”

March 12

Davidson College Presbyterian Church, Sanctuary

100 N. Main St., Davidson, NC

7:30 p.m.

The annual Bach Birthday Bash of the Organ at Davidson series final concert of the season showcases the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Organists Jane D. Cain and Michael Rowland will share performing duties. Friends of the Organ meet-the-artist reception follows immediately after the performance.

Free admission. Contributions welcome.

dcpc.org.

“Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown”

April 15

McGlohon Theatre at Spirit Square

345 N. College St., Charlotte, NC

7 p.m.

Tickets: $35-65

Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction hit the Queen City to square off on which band — The Beatles or The Rolling Stones — is tops. These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage, throw down— a musical “showdown.” During the two-hour show, the bands perform three sets each, trading places in quick set changes and ending the night with an all-out encore involving both bands. The band members have their outfits custom-made, since avid fans know exactly what the Beatles and Stones wore onstage during different time periods in their careers. There’s a lot of good-natured jabbing between the bands as well.

carolinatix.org.

Dance

“The Most Incredible Thing”

March 9-18

Knight Theatre at Levine Center for the Arts

430 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC

Times vary.

Charlotte Ballet mounts this work based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale.

Tickets start at $25.

blumenthalarts.org.

Theatre

“The Book of Mormon”

July 24-29

Blumental Performing Arts, Belk Theatre

130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC

Times vary

Back by demand. This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

Tickets: Range from $29.50-$119.50

blumenthalarts.org.

Miscellaneous

“Egyptian Tapestries”

March 11

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

6500 S. New Hope Rd., Belmont, NC

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Exhibit is free with the cost of admission to

the garden

More than 30 wool and cotton tapestries are on view and is the first in the Carolinas with contemporary tapestries by 17 artists weaving at the Ramses Wissa Wassef Art Centre in Giza, Egypt. A must see for those who are lovers of skilled and detailed artistry.

dsbg.org.

