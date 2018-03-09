Charlotte: Trans Nominees, Band Concert, Prime Timers Anniversary

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Freedom Center for Social Justice will screen the documentary film ‘Major!’ on March 28 as part of its observance of the Transgender Day of Visibility.

Center seeks trans nominees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Freedom Center for Social Justice is currently searching for nominations for transgender individuals in the Greater Charlotte area whose work, activism and/or lives deserve to be uplifted or recognized, organizers shared.

The center will celebrate transgender individuals in honor of the Transgender Day of Visibility (held annually on March 31) and will host a screening on March 28 of the documentary “Major!” which is about the life and campaigns of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a Black transgender elder and activist. At this event, three to five individuals will be the recipients of custom care packages as a thank you for their efforts.

Nominations must be submitted by March 12 and can be accessed online at bit.ly/2D0lMuY.

Additionally, those who wish to contribute to the packages in the form of gift cards, self-care items, etc., email Jamila Reddy at jamilar@fcsj.org.

info: fcsj.org.

Band offers concert theme choice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride Band is having a concert theme selection contest where voters can choose between “Wild Frontier” and “New Frontier” themes for the May concert.

The theme that receives the most votes will be selected for the “rootin’ tootin’” music from the wild west or a collection of celestial offerings that “blasts off into space.”

Visit the website to make selections.

info: charlotteprideband.org.

Prime Timers celebrates silver anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prime Timers of Charlotte will celebrate their 25th Anniversary on April 21, 7 p.m., at SMS Catering, 1764 Norland Rd.

The gala event will feature entertainment by local artists, buffet dinner, door prizes and giveaways.

Tickets are $25 and are available online.

Prime Timers of Charlotte are men who choose to have their social lives enriched by the diverse activities in which its members engage. No single definition describes Prime Timers as we come from all walks of life. Prime Timers involve themselves in the community through volunteerism, politics, gay issues, arts, entertainment, medical issues, support groups and every other facet of healthy living. Prime Timers may be single, fathers, caregivers and are businessmen, entrepreneurs, workers and retirees.

info: primetimersww.com/charlotte.

