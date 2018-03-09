Eastern: University nets HBCU grant

Carolinas News Notes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville State University (FSU), an historically black college and university (HBCU), received a $3,000 grant, Promised Land Film announced.

The awards are part of the Empowering Equality Faith-Initiative and Empowering Equality at HBCUs program to use the award-winning documentary, “The New Black,” as a tool to advance on-campus LGBTQ inclusion.

Joining FSU in receipt of a grant was North Carolina Central University in Raleigh, N.C.

Directed by Yoruba Richen, “The New Black” is nationally recognized for its engagement of Black, LGBTQ and faith communities around the intersections of race, religion and sexual orientation. The HBCUs will screen the documentary in conjunction with community discussions and events.

“The film played an important role in the many LGBTQ advancements achieved since its release in 2013 and in this political climate it is more important than ever for the film to continue to serve as a catalyst for conversations that inspire individual, political and structural changes in the fight for LGBTQ inclusion and justice,” Richen said.

info: promisedlandfilm.com.

