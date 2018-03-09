Triad: Pride Auction, Film Screening

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Von Poston and John Shuler are all ready for the Salisbury Pride Auction on April 14.

Pride auction ushers in spring

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Pride Spring Auction will be held on April 14, 11 a.m., at Salisbury Square Antiques, 111 S. Main St.

The event organizers are currently accepting donations for the auction, such as furniture, collectibles, artwork, outdoor furniture, lamps, antiques and more.

“Fundraising events like this one are critical for us,” said Beth Meadows, Salisbury Pride’s president. “They help us grow our Pride Festival and offer other programs throughout the year.”

Salisbury Square Antiques owners Von Poston and John Shuler have agreed to host the event at their downtown store. “It’s a way for us to give back to help people in our community,” Shuler said.

“We’re so thankful for Von and John’s support, as well as everyone who supports us. Thanks in advance for donating to help us in this way,” added Meadows.

Salisbury Pride volunteers will pick up items to make donating easier for contributors. Email tim@salisburypride.com or call 704-216-1251 to schedule a pick up.

info: salisburypride.com.

‘Cakemaker’ to be screened

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Out at the Movies Winston-Salem will screen “The Cakemaker” on March 10, 7 p.m., at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts ACE Theatre Complex, 1533 S. Main St.

The film focuses on Thomas, a young German baker, who is having an affair with Oren, an Israeli married man, who has frequent business visits to Berlin. When Oren dies in a car crash, Thomas travels to Jerusalem seeking answers regarding his death. Under a fabricated identity, Thomas infiltrates the life of Anat, his lover’s newly widowed wife, who owns a small cafe in downtown Jerusalem. Thomas starts to work for her and create German cakes and cookies that bring life into the cafe. Thomas finds himself involved in her life in a way far beyond his anticipation, and to protect the truth, he will stretch his lie to a point of no return.

Tickets are $8 and are available in the lobby beginning at 6:15 p.m. Cash, checks and credit/debit cards are accepted for payment.

info: outatthemovieswinston.org.

