Triangle: Trans Candidate, ‘Voice’ Contestant, New Youth Org

Pictured Above: Wendy May made history when she became the first transgender candidate to file for federal office in North Carolina. Photo Credit: Facebook

May makes history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wendy May, a 56-year-old transgender Army veteran, has made history in the Tar Heel State by becoming the first transgender candidate to file for federal office.

May is running as a “New Deal Democrat” and is set on taking Republican U.S. Rep. George Holding’s seat, Indy Week reported.

After posing with supporters in front of a campaign poster, she said, “I am running as the first transgender veteran faith leader from North Carolina. After House Bill 2 was passed, I made a decision, and that decision was never to let that happen in our backyard again. And by getting to Congress, I will be able to pass nondiscrimination laws that will affect every citizen in the United States. I am proud to say that the war to take this seat back has just begun.”

A former Republican who once presented as male, May told Indy Week that she knows Holding’s vulnerability, and said, “His voting record. I’m willing to go head-to-head with him on issues. And my issues are those that affect every North Carolina resident in the second congressional district.”

May’s platform includes issues such a universal healthcare, livable wage, Medicare and Medicaid reform, among others. Her gender identity is not part of her candidacy focus.

Before moving to North Carolina, May resided in New Jersey. After she transitioned, the Republican county party chair there informed her that she was no longer a part of the party.

Carolinian makes ‘Voice’ team

RALEIGH, N.C. — Country and Americana singer-songwriter Molly Stevens selected Kelly Clarkson as her coach on NBC’s “The Voice” after she performed “Heavenly Day.”

Stevens, a Raleigh resident, was also sought by Blake Shelton who vied for the contestant for his team.

Originally from Macon, Ga., she grew up in a religious Southern Baptist family and was the granddaughter of a Baptist TV preacher, WRAL and the Raleigh News & Observer reported. “Being a Southern Baptist, I thought that was a big sin and that I was going to go to hell for it,” the News & Observer added. She incurred difficulty when she came out as a lesbian to her parents, but they are close now.

During her blind audition, her parents and her fiance, Ashlee, stood vigil backstage while Stevens sang and then was in the center of a battle for her team choice.

Stevens lived in Nashville, Tenn. for three years before moving to Raleigh to join Ashlee who is the owner of the Cameron Village Chick-fil-A. Stevens serves as a substitute teacher at Millbrook High School when she is not touring.

Youth org launches new group

DURHAM, N.C. — iNSIDEoUT has launched a new music support program for LGBTQ and allied youth of color, ages 12 and younger called The Cypher.

This support group will use music to connect and empower LGBTQ youth of color. Youth will have opportunities to address multicultural issues and their effects within the community and within iSIDEoUT. Spanish speakers are welcome.

The group is free and open to any youth of color who identify as queer, transgender or allied. The group is for youth of color only.

Meetings will be held after Hangout from 5-6 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, i.e., March 10 and 24 and April 14 and 28, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 E. Trinity Ave. To learn more, visit insideout180.org/the-cypher.

In other news, the organization will hold its 12 Annual Awards Banquet and Gaiety on May 12, 12-2 p.m., at the Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd.

Creative adults are encouraged to participate with the event itself or in the planning process. The next meeting will be held on March 28 at 6 p.m. For more information, email Alicia Adrian at alicia_adrian@yahoo.com.

