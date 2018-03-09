Western: Paper receives awards

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Asheville Citizen-Times captured a host of North Carolina Press Association awards, some of which included LGBTQ storylines. Photo Credit: ACT via Facebook

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Press Association presented Asheville’s Citizen-Times with several awards at its annual commendation night in late February, the news organization reported.

The awards received were a first place in General Excellence which the staff received, as well as individual awards in the following categories: Beat Feature Reporting, first place, Mackensy Lunsford for “12 Baskets serves message of inclusiveness, similarities; Best News Reporting, third place, Mark Barrett, “Mission Health and BCBS dispute;” Best Community Coverage, third place, staff; News Enterprise Reporting, second place, Beth Walton, “WNC poverty: Hidden in plain sight;” News Feature Writing, second place, Beth Walton, “Discovering Emma: A kindergartner’s transgender journey;” City-County Government Reporting, third place, Beth Walton, “Asheville’s Minority Business Program lags;” Religion & Faith Reporting, first place, “There are dark days;” and News Excellence, Thomas Wolfe Award for Outstanding Writing, third place, John Boyle, “An ‘indomitable spirit’ and a Toe that’s now a thumb.”

