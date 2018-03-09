Campus Scene: UNCW-based podcast launched

Carolinas News Notes

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Two University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) professors have launched a podcast, “Queer Currents,” and will incorporate student contributions as part of the programming, Star News reported.

Chadwick Roberts and Katie Peel are using the podcast format to dissect movies, television, literature and culture through a LGBTQ lens.

“Queer Currents” was “born out of desire to capture the conversations they were already having about queer media and translate it into an educational experience,” the Star News added.

Because the project encompasses student involvement, it was able to obtain grant funding from the university’s ETEAL Experiences program. Faculty-led projects bring applied learning to students with hands-on experience, the Star News shared. The two professors identify as queer and were motivated by a lack of safe space options for the LGBTQ community in the area.

Episodes are hosted on Soundcloud and are current, topical and relevant to today’s listeners, covering areas such as gay media, pop culture, drag, transgender experiences and more.

At this time, there is no queer studies programs at UNCW and the two professors are using the platform to reach the community and be a basis for other future courses.

