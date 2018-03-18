Trixie Mattel and Bob the Drag Queen interview Fortune Feimster and it’s hilarious

"Where do you see yourself in 100 years?"

Pictured Above: Fortune Feimster facing down a faux job interview by Trixie Mattel and Bob the Drag Queen (Credit: Screenshot, Viceland)

Fortune Feimster, a lesbian comedian who grew up in Belmont, and who co-stars in the new NBC sitcom “Champions,” recently sat down with Trixie Mattel and Bob the Drag Queen for a hilarious interview.

Bob the Drag Queen filled in for Katya on Viceland’s “The Trixie & Katya Show,” and she and Mattel, who just won the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” spoke with the comic about life before stardom.

Feimster revealed her worse job (“basically the trash lady”), before launching into an impromptu job interview.

She has to think fast on her feet, fielding such queries as, “Where do you see yourself in 100 years?” “Talk me about Bigfoot,” and “What am I thinking right now?”

Watch below as Feimster discovers after the fact what job she was interviewing for, and if she landed it. (Hint: It involves a uniform, of sorts, and she doesn’t seem all that excited.)

