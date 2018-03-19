Betsy DeVos, as played by Kate McKinnon, says, ‘In North Carolina: Stop being trans!’

"SNL" continues to make comedic gold from the Trump administration's missteps

Betsy DeVos’s “60 Minutes” interview has received a lot of attention, bringing even more criticism to the Trump administration’s secretary of education so widely disliked that was one of the questions put to her by Lesley Stahl.

DeVos struggled to answer basic questions concerning private versus public schools, school performance levels, and why she has not spent more time in underperforming schools, particularly given her penchant for criticizing them. Essentially, she dug a deeper hole for her already struggling public persona.

Enter “Saturday Night Live” to make comedic gold out of the situation, as it has been doing of so many the low moments in Trump’s America.

Kate McKinnon, the show’s first openly lesbian cast member, provided a hilarious impersonation of DeVos for the “Weekend Update” segment this weekend to mock the “60 Minutes” appearance.

Anchor Colin Jost asked her what she thought went wrong with the interview.

“I think the problem is that the words that were coming out of my mouth were bad, and that is because they came from my brain,” she explained.

She was then given another chance to clarify her position on “public schools versus charter schools.”

“I don’t like to think of things in terms of school,” “DeVos” said. “It should be up to the states. In Wyoming, for example, which has many potential grizzlies, there should be a school for bears. And in Louisiana, crocodile crossing guards. And in North Carolina, stop being trans, and that’s what’s best, you know, for them. That’s their choice.”

The joke about North Carolina is rooted in actual Trump administration policy.

Related: Watch the ghost of Freddie Mercury slam North Carolina in song

Last year, DeVos, along with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, rescinded an Obama-era directive instructing schools to permit transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity. The administration has also said it will not hear the civil rights complaints of those students.

Jost, like Stahl, asked why she’s so unpopular.

“You know, I think it’s because I do not do a good job, and I can’t, because I don’t know how,” she explained.

Watch the segment below.

For another funny take on DeVos’s “60 Minutes” interview, check out what Randy Rainbow did with it. You won’t be disappointed.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.