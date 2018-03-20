Boy George and Culture Club are coming to Charlotte

“The Life Tour” stops at PNC Music Pavilion on July 21

By Theoden Janes, The Charlotte Observer

Talk about a blast from the past: Boy George and Culture Club – which last collaborated to make music in 1999 (and whose two No. 1 hits both are products of the early ’80s) – has announced a new tour that includes a date with Charlotte this summer.

Their “The Life Tour” stops at PNC Music Pavilion on Saturday, July 21, and features some additional nostalgia in the form of co-headliner The B-52s and opener Tom Bailey, former lead vocalist for Thompson Twins.

“We put together an amazing show that is going to be filled with hits and fabulous memories,” Boy George said in a statement. “We know it will be hands down this summer’s best night out.”

The London-based band still consists of original members George, Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss, and plans to release a new album titled “Tribes” on July 6. It will be their first new collection of work since 1999’s “Don’t Mind If I Do,” though they remain best known and best loved for much older material – namely “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya.”

George (neé George Alan O’Dowd) will turn 57 the month before the Charlotte show.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at livenation.com, the PNC Music Pavilion box office, www.Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

This article was originally published by The Charlotte Observer.

About the author: The Charlotte Observer is the largest daily newspaper in the Carolinas. CharlotteObserver.com is the most visited news and information website in the region. QNotes is proud to be a member of The Observer's Charlotte News Alliance.