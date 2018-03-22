Carolina Panthers kicker shows off his impressive legs in ugly shorts

He embarrassed his wife, but Twitter was here for it

By Mike Price, The Charlotte Observer

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano may have eclipsed Cam Newton when it comes to wearing crazy clothes.

Gano is known for his dry sense of humor on social media, but fans didn’t know what to make of it Tuesday when he tweeted a photo of himself proudly modeling a pair of lion-patterned men’s shorts. (Maybe, a swimsuit? Or boxers?)

“I tried these shorts on and my wife seemed embarrassed. I don’t see what the big deal is,” Graham posted with the tweet.

Hundreds reacted on social media, and the response was quick, funny and less than flattering….although Gano did get a lot of compliments on his legs. (A Reddit discussion group was created to debate whether or not Gano shaves them.)

I tried these shorts on and my wife seemed embarrassed. I don’t see what the big deal is 🤨😂. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/CaSqS7cdlV — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) March 20, 2018

Among the reactions on Twitter:

“Those will scare away any and all women,” posted Jimmy Traina.

“It’s only embarrassing if you bought them. Your teammates may disagree,” tweeted Norm Caudell.

“You live in an area of Charlotte where that’s completely acceptable,” wrote Ken Prain Jr.

“Your wife is a smart woman! Listen to her,” responded Mary George.

“Another drug test coming…,” wrote Daniel Petterson.

This article was originally published by The Charlotte Observer.

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: The Charlotte Observer is the largest daily newspaper in the Carolinas. CharlotteObserver.com is the most visited news and information website in the region. QNotes is proud to be a member of The Observer's Charlotte News Alliance.