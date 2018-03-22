Charlotte native Abby Corrigan lands role in NBC’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

The live performance will star John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper

Pictured Above: Charlotte native Abby Corrigan previously played the part of Medium Alison as part of the national Broadway touring production of "Fun Home" (Credit: Screenshot, Spectrum News)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native Abby Corrigan, 20, is set to make her national television debut on Easter Sunday, having landed a part in the cast of NBC’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

The cast features John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper. The significance of that star power is not lost on Corrigan.

“That just puts it in perspective…this is huge,” she told Spectrum News.

“It’s going to be so cool. I can’t tell you enough how excited I am to get to go into that room every day, because I’m just so hype on what we’re building,” she added. She is currently in rehearsals five days a week in New York.

Corrigan previously performed as Medium Alison in the national Broadway touring production of “Fun Home,” based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir of the same name, depicting a time in her young adult life when she came out as a lesbian and discovered her father was a closeted gay or bisexual man.

She has been acting since she was a child, her talent becoming evident early.

She attended the Northwest School of the Arts, graduating shortly before signing onto the “Fun Home” tour, in 2016.

Corrigan told Spectrum News she found out she got the part to join “Jesus Christ Superstar” while grocery shopping, and had to try to control her excitement as best she could.

“I was just hanging out in Whole Foods with my roommate, and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I was freaking out, as much as one would freak out at Whole Foods. I was trying to be respectful,” she said.

The “Jesus Christ Superstar” concert will air live on Sunday, April 1, AT 4 p.m.

