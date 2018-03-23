Western: PFLAG welcomes trans trainers

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: PFLAG Flat Rock/Hendersonville will learn about transgender training from The Campaign for Southern Equality at their meeting on April 9.

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Flat Rock/Hendersonville PFLAG will hold their upcoming meeting on April 9, 6 p.m., at the Hendersonville Library, Kaplan Room, 140 Saundersville Rd., where it will host trainers from the Campaign for Southern Equality.

The trainers will provide a 90-minute transgender sensitivity training to help create safer communities for transgender and gender variant individuals across the South. Included will be an overview of what transgender means, reviewing vocabulary about gender, a discussion about why transgender sensitivity matters, an interactive Gender Jeopardy game and a question and answer period.

Facilitating the meeting will be Ivy Gibson-Hill, LGBT Toolkit Rights coordinator with Campaign for Southern Equality, and Fletcher Page, Campaign for Southern Equality’s LGBTQ resource navigator.

The training is open to parents, friends and allies of the LGBTQ community.

info: southernequality.org. pflag.org/chapter/pflag-flat-rockhendersonville.

