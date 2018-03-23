U.S./World: Community gears up for health awareness week

Beyond the Carolinas

Pictured Above: The National Coalition for LGBT Health has invited the community to observe Out Frong for LGBT Health, the national LGBT health awareness week from March 26-30.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National LGBT Health Awareness Week, “Out Front for LGBT Health,” will be held from March 26-30.

As part of the observance, the National Coalition for LGBT Health will lead a social media campaign using a social media toolkit, which provides promotional and educational materials, for partner organizations and LGBTQ health advocates, available at bit.ly/2HKcB4J. Organizations that wish to participate in the week’s activities can email beyer@healthlgbt.org to be included on the list.

Slated so far are: March 26, 10 a.m., Thunderclap kickoff; March 26, 3 p.m., Twitter chat on Millennials’ health insurance utilization; and March 27, 2 p.m., “How Discrimination Affects LGBT Health” webinar with speakers Lambda Legal representative and Ames Simmons, Equality North Carolina (register at bit.ly/2FM1ICY).

To become a partner and join the over 150 others who have signed on, visit bit.ly/2DBmjnC.

Some of the Carolinas Coalition partners are: AID Upstate, Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, East Carolina University, East Carolina University Division of Infectious Diseases and International Travel Health, Equality North Carolina, Unity Empowerment Resource Center/ Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Health Disparities Research Collective.

info: healthlgbt.org.

