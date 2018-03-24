Scenes from the Charlotte March For Our Lives rally against gun violence

Rallies are taking part across the globe to call for stronger gun control in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of demonstrators took to Marshall Park in Charlotte, and then marched through uptown, as part of the March For Our Lives rallies taking part around the globe to protest against gun violence and for stricter gun control laws.

The rally was organized by local youth leaders, and included individuals of all ages, who brought signs, made speeches, chanted, and otherwise made their voices heard on the issue.

Below are some of the sights and sounds from the rally.

At University City Station on the way to @MFOLclt. Let's do this! pic.twitter.com/hKMMv9SXs7 — Darrell Lucus (@DarrellLucus) March 24, 2018

March for Our Lives where 100s of people attended the rally and march at 1st Ward Park N Charlotte protesting the control of guns. pic.twitter.com/evvIBMYrUd — Garry Stamley (@GarryStamley) March 24, 2018

#Charlotte students prepare to lead massive March For Our Lives against gun violence https://t.co/v1djYClEz5 pic.twitter.com/xvCS6CX6nl — Charlotte NC (@MetroCharlotte) March 24, 2018

March for Our Lives Charlotte https://t.co/lsTtlL19Qs — Brie Gardner (@SingerBrie) March 24, 2018

Advocates call for stricter gun control laws to stop the violence:

Some of the signs here at Charlotte's #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/t851O9JvH8 — LaVendrick Smith (@LaVendrickS) March 24, 2018

Taking to the streets:

Watch the rally live from Washington, D.C. below.

