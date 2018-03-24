  • Slider Image 1
Scenes from the Charlotte March For Our Lives rally against gun violence

Rallies are taking part across the globe to call for stronger gun control in America
Published: March 24, 2018 in Multimedia, News
Updated: March 24, 2018 at 12:58 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of demonstrators took to Marshall Park in Charlotte, and then marched through uptown, as part of the March For Our Lives rallies taking part around the globe to protest against gun violence and for stricter gun control laws.

The rally was organized by local youth leaders, and included individuals of all ages, who brought signs, made speeches, chanted, and otherwise made their voices heard on the issue. 

Below are some of the sights and sounds from the rally. 

Advocates call for stricter gun control laws to stop the violence:

Taking to the streets:

Watch the rally live from Washington, D.C. below.

