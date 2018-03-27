Take the annual LGBTQ survey to help the community

This is the 12th annual survey

It’s that time of year again to make your voices heard.

The 12th annual LGBTQ survey offers a chance for greater understanding of the community, and those who complete it have the chance to win $50, for themselves or a charity of their choice.

Community Marketing & Insights presents the annual survey, and has been quoted in The New York Times, USA Today, and The Wall Street Journal. Previous surveys have yielded 45,000 respondents from 150 countries, giving an important look at what matters most to the LGBTQ community. That information then allows those who wish to reach and better serve the community to understand the interests and needs specific to LGBTQ people.

The survey should take around ten minutes to complete.

Complete the survey here, listing qnotes as the referring partner. Users can then opt-in to the drawing to try and win a $50 cash award.

