Keep Our State Straight, insideout
Updated: April 5, 2018 at 11:23 pm
“Keep our state straight”
Is among the things I hate
It is said just to alienate
People not born like you
So now, the Department of Justice sues
Yet, you still can’t take a clue
That HB2,
No different than Jim Crow,
Is a new arbitrary low
Somehow legally deeming transgender a foe.
All I can say is a blatant “no”
To the Republican slime
Who assume transgender people use the restroom,
hearts intent on crime
Now, with my catchy rhyme
I emphasize that this not “love one’s neighbor”
in it’s prime.
Instead of bathroom-banishing,
Non-straight vanishing,
Or gender examining,
Let’s protect our sisters,
Not just our cis-ters
And regard our trans brothers
Not as others.
info: INSIDEoUT is a youth-led (and youth-founded) organization by and for LGBTQI+ youth that strives to connect and support all LGBTQISA-queer individuals and groups. It also publishes Backwords, the official zine of iNSIDEoUT.
insideout180.org.
