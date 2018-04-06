Keep Our State Straight, insideout

Reprinted with permission from iNSIDEoUT’s ‘Backwords’ 2017

“Keep our state straight”

Is among the things I hate

It is said just to alienate

People not born like you

So now, the Department of Justice sues

Yet, you still can’t take a clue

That HB2,

No different than Jim Crow,

Is a new arbitrary low

Somehow legally deeming transgender a foe.

All I can say is a blatant “no”

To the Republican slime

Who assume transgender people use the restroom,

hearts intent on crime

Now, with my catchy rhyme

I emphasize that this not “love one’s neighbor”

in it’s prime.

Instead of bathroom-banishing,

Non-straight vanishing,

Or gender examining,

Let’s protect our sisters,

Not just our cis-ters

And regard our trans brothers

Not as others.

info: INSIDEoUT is a youth-led (and youth-founded) organization by and for LGBTQI+ youth that strives to connect and support all LGBTQISA-queer individuals and groups. It also publishes Backwords, the official zine of iNSIDEoUT.

insideout180.org.

