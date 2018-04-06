Reprinted with permission from Elsewhere/QueerLab’s ‘I Don’t Do Boxes’ 2017

Dear black gay boy

You are…

dramatic

too over the top too colorful too

involved

Dear black gay boy

you are life

he opens up his

lips and speaks to

the air

it listens

Will you love him

simply because he is black

because he is gay

because he is black and gay

because he is more of a

minority than you

his range in numbers

on the surface

is few

but in reality, it’s thousands

still in hiding

dear black gay boy

you are variety

curiosity at its best

an army of many

don’t you see we rain hellfire

on those who oppose us

Dear black gay boy

you are magic

you create

every creative thing

they have seen

they can’t take you away

for they would Die

Dear black gay boy

you are life

My black GayNess

will destroy you

don’t you see I birth nations

with the womb of my mind

Dear black gay boy you are

life and creation

you sow the seed

for this tree, they feed from

yet they still walk

and stomp on you

I tell them

don’t hate the farmer

don’t bite the hand

that feeds you

births you

tells you, you’re pretty

because you are

don’t make us starve you of your confidence cause

we will

Dear black gay boy

they need you

they can’t hurt you

they’ll need you when they’re drained of boredom and need a shock of entertainment

they’ll need you

when the waters

of their self-confidence

drowns them

they’ll need you

when you have the key

to the questions​

they can’t answer

Dear black gay boy They need you!

I Don’t Do Boxes (IDDB) is an independent magazine produced by and for LGBTQ+ Southern youth during Elsewhere’s program QueerLab. Since 2013, QueerLab has provided a safer space to develop dialogue around LGBTQ+ experiences through youth-led multimedia projects and an annual ‘zine.

IDDB Issue No. 5: “OutLaws” celebrates cultural and political deviance, as well as our LGBTQ+ siblings who have been criminalized or erased all together.

For more information:

idontdoboxes.org.

goelsewhere.org/queerlab.

