  • Slider Image 1
loading...
  • Post Icon

  • Jhonathan Hill


Dear Black Gay Boy

Reprinted with permission from Elsewhere/QueerLab’s ‘I Don’t Do Boxes’ 2017
Published: April 6, 2018 in A&E / Life&Style
Updated: April 5, 2018 at 11:23 pm
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story

Pictured Above: Photo Credit: Scott Grissel via Adobe Stock

Dear black gay boy
You are…
dramatic
too over the top too colorful too
involved

Dear black gay boy
you are life
he opens up his
lips and speaks to
the air
it listens

Will you love him
simply because he is black
because he is gay
because he is black and gay

because he is more of a
minority than you
his range in numbers
on the surface
is few

but in reality, it’s thousands
still in hiding

dear black gay boy
you are variety
curiosity at its best
an army of many

don’t you see we rain hellfire
on those who oppose us

Dear black gay boy
you are magic
you create
every creative thing
they have seen

they can’t take you away
for they would Die

Dear black gay boy
you are life

My black GayNess
will destroy you
don’t you see I birth nations
with the womb of my mind

Dear black gay boy you are
life and creation
you sow the seed
for this tree, they feed from

yet they still walk
and stomp on you
I tell them

don’t hate the farmer
don’t bite the hand
that feeds you
births you

tells you, you’re pretty
because you are
don’t make us starve you of your confidence cause
we will

Dear black gay boy
they need you

they can’t hurt you
they’ll need you when they’re drained of boredom and need a shock of entertainment

they’ll need you
when the waters
of their self-confidence
drowns them

they’ll need you
when you have the key
to the questions​
they can’t answer

Dear black gay boy They need you!

I Don’t Do Boxes (IDDB) is an independent magazine produced by and for LGBTQ+ Southern youth during Elsewhere’s program QueerLab. Since 2013, QueerLab has provided a safer space to develop dialogue around LGBTQ+ experiences through youth-led multimedia projects and an annual ‘zine.
IDDB Issue No. 5: “OutLaws” celebrates cultural and political deviance, as well as our LGBTQ+ siblings who have been criminalized or erased all together.
For more information:
idontdoboxes.org.
goelsewhere.org/queerlab.

Related Posts

You can support independent, local LGBT media!

Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.


Comments


Post a Comment!