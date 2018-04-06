National orgs offer a valuable lifeline for LGBTQ youth, allies, adults

U.S. filled with viable options for impressionable, vulnerable youth

LGBTQ youth are always on the lookout for widespread support from the community at large. Across the nation, there are many organizations that serve as support systems and resources for youth, allies and adults.

In the continuing current negative political climate, the need for supportive groups for youth has never been more crucial. And, LGBTQ youth have specific needs both at home and at school, in addition to the world at large.

Listed here are some of those groups.

National

Campus Pride

National organization supporting secondary and post-secondary students.

campuspride.org.

GLSEN

Leading national education organization focused on ensuring safe schools for all students.

glsen.org.

It Gets Better Project

The It Gets Better Project’s mission is to communicate to LGBTQ youth around the world that it gets better, and to create and inspire the changes needed to make it better for them.

itgetsbetter.org.

LGBT Youth Allies

An online resource that provides information on LGBTQ youth organizations nationwide.

youthallies.com.

Matthew Shepard Foundation

Matthew’s Place

An online community designed to provide support to teens and young adults within sexual orientation and gender identity minorities as well as their allies.

matthewsplace.com.

National Safe Place Program

An outreach program designed to provide access to immediate help and safety for all youth in crisis.

nationalsafeplace.org.

The Trevor Project

Leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people.

thetrevorproject.org.

Regional

PFLAG chapters are also an asset in helping the community to provide much-needed support and education for those who would otherwise lack the guidance and camaraderie so necessary when raising an LGBT child. They also serve as organizations that advocate for equal rights.

PFLAG chapters in North Carolina are:

PFLAG Alamance, Elon, N.C.

pflagalamance.org.

PFLAG Carteret & Craven Counties, New Bern, N.C.

ccnc-pflag.org.

PFLAG Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C.

pflagcharlotte.org.

PFLAG Concord/Kannapolis, Kannapolis, N.C.

ckpflag@gmail.com.

PFLAG Fayetteville, Fayetteville, N.C.

pflagfayetteville@gmail.com.

PFLAG Flat Rock/Hendersonville, Flat Rock, N.C.

community.pflag.org/flatrockhendersonville.

PFLAG Gaston, Gastonia, N.C.

pflaggaston.org.

PFLAG Greensboro, Greensboro, N.C.

pflaggreensboro.org.

PFLAG Greenville, Greenville, N.C.

pflag@outgreenville.com.

PFLAG Hickory, Hickory, N.C.

pflaghickory@gmail.com.

PFLAG High Point, High Point, N.C

facebook.com/pflag.highpoint.

PFLAG Lenoir, Lenoir, N.C.

pflagcaldwellcounty@gmail.com.

PFLAG Raleigh-Durham/Triangle, Durham, N.C.

pflagtriangle.org.

PFLAG Rocky Mount, Rocky Mount, N.C.

pflagrm@aol.com.

PFLAG Salisbury/ Rowan, Salisbury, N.C.

facebook.com/salisburyrowan.pflag.

PFLAG Wilmington/Cape Fear, Wilmington, N.C.

pflagwilmingtonnc.org.

PFLAG Winston-Salem, Winston Salem, N.C.

pflagws.org.

PFLAG chapter in South Carolina are:

PFLAG Aiken, Aiken, S.C.

pflagaiken.org.

PFLAG Columbia, Columbia, S.C.

cola.pflag@gmail.com.

PFLAG Greenville, Greer, S.C.

pflagupstatesc.org.

PFLAG Spartanburg, Spartanburg, S.C.

pflagupstatesc.org.

This list is not fully comprehensive and qnotes welcomes input so that the list provides accurate information and current resources to maintain its integrity. Email editor@goqnotes.com to make changes or additions.

