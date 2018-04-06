Charlotte: MeckPAC Reception, ‘Screenagers’ Film, ‘Mermaid’ Premiere, Fund Happening

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: North Carolina Sen. Jeff Jackson will be the guest speaker at MeckPAC’s ‘Tap into the Primaries.’

MeckPAC reception upcoming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — MeckPAC will hold “Tap into the Primaries,” its 2018 Spring reception and endorsements release, on April 10, 6:30 p.m., at Heist Brewery, 2902 N. Davidson St.

Sen. Jeff Jackson has been tapped as the event’s special guest speaker, discussing this year’s historic elections and their importance for the county and state.

Light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be provided. Attendees will be able to mingle with candidates running for office this year.

RSVPs and contributions are being accepted online at bit.ly/2GMqLFr or at the door. Suggested contribution begins at $50. Contributions at the $100, $300 and $500 level receive drink tickets and admission to MeckPAC’s 20th Anniversary event in the fall.

“Your generous contribution at any level will ensure the election of pro-equality candidates across all our local offices and in Mecklenburg County’s state legislative delegation,” organizers shared. “This year’s midterm elections are among the most competitive in history, with candidates filing for nearly every office up and down the ballot.”

Suggested contributions range from $50-$1,000 and those at $100 and above include perks.

info: meckpac.org.

‘Screenagers’ to be screened

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northwest School of the Arts Parent Teacher Organization in partnership with CMS “Making It Better” will show the film “Screenagers: Growing Up in The Digital Age,” on April 26, 7 p.m., in the the schools’s new theatre located at 1415 Beatties Ford Rd.

This encore performance is in response to public demand following the first showing in February that sold out in hours. “This is such a hot topic for families that we felt another showing would be beneficial for our CMS families” said Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Specialist for Bullying Prevention John Concelman.

“Screenagers” is the first feature documentary to explore the impact of screen technology on kids and offer parents and families proven solutions that work. What started out as a personal story for one has grown into a national movement, helping millions of teens and their families navigate growing up in a world with instant access to screens. A discussion panel will follow the film.

Reservations do not guarantee entry, even with a ticket in hand. Entry is first come, first served, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Due to the fact that tickets are complimentary, the school expects a large number of no-shows. Tickets are non-transferable and can only be used by the individual who reserved them. Tickets are free, but a $5 per person donation is suggested. All donations go to Friends of NWSA PTO. Tickets can be reserved at goo.gl/t3zy2b.

info: schools.cms.k12.nc.us/northwestHS/Pages/Default.aspx.

‘Mermaid’ gets world premiere

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — David Valdes Greenwood’s “The Mermaid Hour” will get a three-city National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere when it begins performances simultaneously in three U.S. cities — Charlotte, N.C., Portland, Ore. and Tuscon, Ari.

In Charlotte, the staging will take place from April 26-May 19 at the Actor’s Theatre at Queens University’s Hadley Theater, 2132 Radcliffe Ave.

The storyline follows transgender teen Violet as she navigates life along with her parents and friends.

Performance dates and times are: April 26, 7:30 p.m., pay what you can; April 27-28 (preview), May 4-5, May 11-12, May 18-19, 8 p.m.; May 2 (opening), May 3, May 9-10, May 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; and May 6, May 13, 2:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $25-$44 and are available online at bit.ly/2q1vb0P.

info: atcharlotte.org.

Happening slated for May

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund will hold its 11th Annual Happening luncheon on May 16, 12 p.m., at The Westin Charlotte, 601 S. College St.

The event brings community members together to raise awareness, as well as showcasing the fund’s 2018 grant recipients. Networking opportunities begin at 11:15 a.m.

Currently, the fund is seeking table captains who commit to filling a table of 10. The cost is $425 and those interested can sign up and purchase the table reservation online at bit.ly/2J917cm.

Individual tickets are available for purchase for $45 online at bit.ly/2InMTmR.

In other news, the fund has invited the community on April 19, 5:30 p.m., to Vivace, 1100 Metropolitan Ave. #100 for its Bi-Annual Spring After Work Meet Up. Light snacks will be provided along with a cash bar.

The fund is a program of the Foundation for the Carolinas which serves a 13-county region in North and South Carolina. The foundation recently announced another record-breaking year of philanthropic activity. In addition to $2.5 billion in assets — up from $2 billion just a year ago — grants to non-profits reached $420 million. Both marks set records for the organization, which is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Contributions to charitable funds held by the foundation were the second-highest in its history at $550 million. The foundation’s assets make it the sixth largest community foundation in the country, while its 2017 grantmaking and contributions figures place it at number two.

info: fftc.org/clgf.

