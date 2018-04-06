Western: BRCC Play, Seniors Group

Carolinas News Notes

College to mount local writer’s play

FLAT ROCK, N.C. — Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) will bring “Stories from the Table” to the stage from April 12-15 in the Patton Auditorium at the school’s theatre.

The play is written by faculty member Joshua Bledsoe, a Human Rights Campaign 2015 Equality Award winner, and BRCC students. Based on true stories from Henderson County’s citizens, the play’s purpose is to raise awareness of the local homeless and low-income community. It includes young LGBTQ adults who face homelessness and the struggle of being transgender in a rural community.

Bledsoe has worked closely with the cast and Jennifer Treadway, the head of the theater department, to create a one of a kind production in order to reenact the daily lives of one’s neighbors.

The production follows Kevin, a former star high school athlete, who finds himself suddenly homeless due to addiction. Kevin visits The Center, a place that provides a warm meal for those in need, where he develops a clarity about his own life, as well as finds empathy for the others he encounters.

Each performance will have a different theme and celebration in order to accommodate all of the community’s resources. Showtimes and themes are April 12, 7 p.m., Healthcare Resource Fair; April 13, 7 p.m., Pride Night; April 14, 2 p.m., Family Focus and 7 p.m., Economic Empowerment; and April 15, 2 p.m., Housing. Organizations such as WNC AIDS Project and PFLAG will set up tables to disseminate information, as well as participate in discussions on a variety of thematic topics.

Tickets are $5 for BRCC faculty, staff, students, and group sales. All other tickets will be $7.

For reservations, call Treadway at 828-694-1849 or email js_treadway@blueridge.edu.

info: blueridge.edu.

Seniors get social

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Asheville Lesbian Seniors Group is all set for warmer weather with a host of gatherings to welcome the sunshine.

The group will meet for its April 15 brunch at 1 p.m., at Bonefish Grill, 105 C River Hills Rd. RSVPs are requested by April 12 and can be sent to sandralfrith@gmail.com.

The other 2018 brunch dates are: May 20, 12 p.m., Roux in the Hilton at Biltmore Park, 43 Town Square Blvd.; July 15, 1 p.m., Seasons, 87 Lily Pad Ln., Flat Rock, N.C.; Sept. 16, 1 p.m., Strada, 27 Broadway St.; Oct. 21, 1 p.m., Post 25, 2155 Hendersonville Rd., Arden, N.C.; and Nov. 18, 12 p.m., Roux in the Hilton at Biltmore Park, 43 Town Square Blvd.

Then as things heat up, the seniors will hit the outdoors for two picnics. On June 17, 11:30 a.m., participants will meet at Owen Park Swannanoa, shelter two and enjoy a potluck. Contributions are being sought for the cost of shelter rental but are not required. Then on Aug. 19 at 1 p.m., the crew heads out to Lake Julian Park. More details will follow.

info: sandralfrith@gmail.com.

