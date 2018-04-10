Time Out Youth celebrates 27 years

Group to hold anniversary gala in June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Staffers, volunteers and youth clients at Time Out Youth Center celebrated a special anniversary and thanked the organization’s founder over the weekend, as the organization turned 27 years old.

In a video posted to Facebook and Twitter, youth and volunteers sang “Happy Birthday” surrounding a large cake reading “Happy Anniversary TOY.” At the end, the group sent a special thank you to founder Tonda Taylor, who began the organization on April 8, 1991, when four gay and lesbian youth attended the organizations first weekly discussion group.

Time Out Youth Center is currently in a three-year capital campaign to build a transitional youth housing facility at their new office space on Monroe Rd. The group is aiming for a 2020 date to begin building the facility.

In June, the organization will host its annual gala fundraiser. The keynote speaker is Sally Gambrell, CEO of the Gambrell Foundation. Gambrell’s mother, Sara Belk Gambrell, donated $1.5 million to Time Out Youth Center’s capital campaign in 2017 through the family foundation. More information is available about that event at Time Out Youth Center’s website.

About the author: Matt Comer is a staff writer for QNotes. He previously served as editor from October 2007 through August 2015.