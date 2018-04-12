Weekend: Spring Auction, Concerts, Homeless Outreach

Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte to perform in Gaston County for first time

Looking to fill your social calendar this weekend? Great news… you’ll have plenty to do and see all across the region, including concerts from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte, an auction fundraiser in Salisbury and even an awesome volunteer opportunity to boot.

Gay Men’s Chorus performs in Gastonia and Charlotte

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte will take its musical magic on the road, visiting three separate sites for their “One Day” program, a concert of healing and reconciliation. The chorus says it will be one of the first times they’ve performed “Be At My Side,” which was nominated for the American Prize in Composition and is a setting of The Police Officer’s Prayer composed by Charlotte’s own Gerald Gurss, of One Voice Chorus. You’ll also be able to hear “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed,” composed by Joel Thompson, with text drawn from the last words said by seven black men before being killed by authority figures.

You have three chances to catch the concerts. First on Friday, April 13, 7:30 p.m., at Statesville Avenue Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. On Saturday, April 14, the chorus will perform at All Saints Episcopal Church in Gastonia, where proceeds will benefit PFLAG of Gaston. It will also be the first time the chorus has performed in Gastonia. On Sunday, April 15, 3 p.m., the chorus will be back in Charlotte for a final concert at St. John’s Baptist Church.

For more information, including directions to concert locations and ticket sales, visit the group’s event listing on Facebook. You can use the code S18FB at check-out for $5 off your ticket.

Meet Up and Serve

Stonewall Sports Charlotte is taking its massive player roster and putting their collective muscle to work this weekend. Partnering with the Hearts Beat as One Foundation, community members will meet up on Saturday morning to prepare bagged lunches and distribute them to neighbors experiencing homelessness. Set-up and preparation begins at 9 a.m., with distribution later that morning. The groups invite you to sign up to volunteer online. Learn more at the volunteer sign up link here or at the Facebook event listing.

After the morning’s volunteer work, join the crew at NoDa Brewery for a mingle event with drinks and friends.

Both the morning set-up and volunteer event, as well as the afternoon mingle are hosted at NoDa Brewing, 2921 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28208.

Salisbury Pride Spring Auction

Salisbury Pride will hold a spring auction on Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m., to help it raise funds. Event organizers are currently accepting donations for the auction, such as furniture, antiques, collectibles, artwork and more. “Fundraising events like this one are critical for us,” shared Salisbury Pride President Beth Meadows. “They help us grow our Pride Festival and offer other programs throughout the year.” The event will be hosted at Salisbury Square Antiques, 111 S. Main St., Salisbury, N.C. See the Facebook event listing for more information.

