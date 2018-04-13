Carolina groups plan events for National Trans HIV Testing Day

Free HIV testing events to be held across the state

Several North Carolina groups, including the NC AIDS Action Network (NCAAN), are gearing up for a flurry of awareness and education events as next week’s National Transgender HIV Testing Day nears. Planned activities include HIV testing events and an advocacy training.

On April 17, NCAAN will holds its “Advocacy in Action” training in Charlotte. The group will train community members on how to have effective meetings with policy makers and give updates on their legislative agenda for the year.

The event is free, but you should register online at http://bit.ly/CLTAdvocacyinAction2018. The training begins at 5:30 p.m. at Packard Place, 222 S. Church St., in Uptown Charlotte. Dinner will be provided.

The following day, NCAAN will join with several groups to host a press conference highlighting the voices of transgender North Carolinians. The groups include El Centro Hispano, Equality NC, Latino Commission on AIDS, NC AIDS Action Network and the Triangle Empowerment Center. Following the press conference, the groups will host a community conversastion on the importance of HIV testing and prevention. The event will be held at El Centro Hispano, 2000 Chapel Hill Rd #26A, Durham, NC 27707 at 10 a.m. Coffee and other refreshments will be available.

National Transgender HIV Testing Day is held each April 18. The awareness day is designed to bring focus to the importance of HIV testing and prevention for transgender people, who are among the communities most at-risk of acquiring new HIV diagnoses.

Free HIV testing events will be held on April 18 at sites across North Carolina, including:

Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolinas in Raleigh from 9 AM – 4 PM (1637 Old Louisburg Rd, Raleigh NC 27604)

Carolinas CARE Partnership in Charlotte from 10 AM – 1 PM (5855 Executive Center Drive, Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28212)

El Centro Hispano in Durham from 4 PM – 8 PM (2000 Chapel Hill Rd #26A, Durham, NC 27707)

North Star LGBT Center in Winston-Salem from 5 PM – 7 PM (930 Burke Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101)

Triad Health Project in Greensboro from 1 PM – 5 PM (801 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405)

About the author: Matt Comer is a staff writer for QNotes. He previously served as editor from October 2007 through August 2015.