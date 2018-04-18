Wednesday is National Transgender HIV Testing Day: What you need to know

Testing events being held across the state on Wednesday, April 18

Today is National Transgender HIV Testing Day, which occurs annual each April 18. It’s a special day to raise awareness and provide resources for important issues surrounding the trans community and HIV.

Trans people are among some of the most at-risk groups for new HIV diagnoses, along young people, gay, bi and other men who have sex with men, as well as people of color generally. What’s more, trans people often face increased stigma and discrimination when attempting to access HIV testing or other preventative treatment or healthcare — creating situations where trans people are less likely to be tested or receive prompt care if they are HIV-positive.

Groups across North Carolina today are holding testing and other awareness events to highlight the important issues facing the trans community and HIV healthcare.

First, some quick facts…

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

From 2009 to 2014, 2,351 transgender people were diagnosed with HIV in the United States. Eighty-four percent (1,974) were transgender women, 15 percent (361) were transgender men, and less than 1% (16) had another gender identity.

Around half of transgender people (43% of transgender women; 54% of transgender men) who received an HIV diagnosis from 2009 to 2014 lived in the South.

A 2013 report found that the estimated percentage of transgender women living with HIV in the United States was 22% among 2,705 transgender women sampled.

Among the 3.3 million HIV testing events reported to CDC in 2013, the percentage of transgender people who received a new HIV diagnosis was more than 3 times the national average.

Also from the CDC, a breakdown of new HIV diagnoses among trans people by race:

To learn more about HIV and the transgender community, visit the CDC’s fact sheet online.

Where to get tested today…

Free HIV testing events will be held on April 18 at sites across North Carolina, including:

Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolinas in Raleigh from 9 AM – 4 PM (1637 Old Louisburg Rd, Raleigh NC 27604)

Carolinas CARE Partnership in Charlotte from 10 AM – 1 PM (5855 Executive Center Drive, Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28212)

El Centro Hispano in Durham from 4 PM – 8 PM (2000 Chapel Hill Rd #26A, Durham, NC 27707)

North Star LGBT Center in Winston-Salem from 5 PM – 7 PM (930 Burke Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101)

Triad Health Project in Greensboro from 1 PM – 5 PM (801 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405)

About the author: Matt Comer is a staff writer for QNotes. He previously served as editor from October 2007 through August 2015.