Here are the Carolinas LGBTQ groups you can support on Give Out Day

Give Out Day is being held today, Thursday, April 19. It is the only national day of collective giving and philanthropy for LGBTQ causes. In the past, dozens of groups from the Carolinas have participated — as they are again this year — for their chance to raise much-needed funds and support.

Here are the participating groups in the Carolinas and links to their Give Out Day pages:

North Carolina

Campaign for Southern Equality

Campus Pride

Equality North Carolina Foundation

Guilford Green Foundation

LGBT Center of Raleigh

North Carolina AIDS Action Network

One World Dragon Boat

PFLAG Charlotte

The Freedom Center for Social Justice

The North Star Center Inc.

Time Out Youth

Transcend Charlotte

Youth Outright WNC, Inc.

South Carolina

Alliance For Full Acceptance

Carolina Youth Action Project

Charleston Pride Festival Inc.

Gender Benders

Girls Rock Charleston

Grand Strand PRIDE

Harriet Hancock Center Foundation

Midlands Men’s Chorus

Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services, Inc.

PFLAG Columbia

PFLAG Spartanburg

SC GSA Network

South Carolina Black Pride Inc.orporated

South Carolina Equality

Trans Love Fund

About the author: Matt Comer is a staff writer for QNotes. He previously served as editor from October 2007 through August 2015.