Here are the Carolinas LGBTQ groups you can support on Give Out Day
Give Out Day is being held today, Thursday, April 19. It is the only national day of collective giving and philanthropy for LGBTQ causes. In the past, dozens of groups from the Carolinas have participated — as they are again this year — for their chance to raise much-needed funds and support.
Here are the participating groups in the Carolinas and links to their Give Out Day pages:
North Carolina
Campaign for Southern Equality
Campus Pride
Equality North Carolina Foundation
Guilford Green Foundation
LGBT Center of Raleigh
North Carolina AIDS Action Network
One World Dragon Boat
PFLAG Charlotte
The Freedom Center for Social Justice
The North Star Center Inc.
Time Out Youth
Transcend Charlotte
Youth Outright WNC, Inc.
South Carolina
Alliance For Full Acceptance
Carolina Youth Action Project
Charleston Pride Festival Inc.
Gender Benders
Girls Rock Charleston
Grand Strand PRIDE
Harriet Hancock Center Foundation
Midlands Men’s Chorus
Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services, Inc.
PFLAG Columbia
PFLAG Spartanburg
SC GSA Network
South Carolina Black Pride Inc.orporated
South Carolina Equality
Trans Love Fund
