Fourth Ward tour showcases gardens

LGBTQ homeowners and others share their ‘secret gardens’ with public

Pictured Above: The garden of John Causby and Randy Cernohorsky are among those Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward Tour participants can enjoy. Photo Credit: Austin Caine

The Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward Tour will be held May 5-6, 12-4 p.m., in Uptown Charlotte.

This annual event features visitation of private residences showcasing a mix of private gardens, courtyards, rooftop terraces and unique outdoor living spaces. This walkable, self-guided event allows tour-goers to explore these hidden oases while strolling the neighborhood in full bloom, complete with free food and beverage tastings at gardens and restaurants along the way.

Tour-goers may also choose to tour via complimentary B-Cycles or horse-drawn carriages (first-come, first-served). In addition to the featured gardens, the tour will highlight public art, historic homes and special points of interest along the tour route, effectively making all of Historic Fourth Ward part of the tour.

Tour Chair Heath Knott, a long-time resident of Fourth Ward with his husband, Adam Schooler, says: “Fourth Ward has always been welcoming to the LGBTQ community, and we wanted Secret Gardens to reflect that. It’s so much more than just a garden tour — it’s a glimpse of how we live in this beautiful, tight-knit urban community. You can explore the neighborhood on foot, sample craft cocktails and food, and meet the neighbors! Our event planning committee is largely comprised of gay men, and several of our featured gardens belong to gay couples.”

Hospitality sponsors include Gilded Beverage, The Asbury, Poplar Tapas, Doc Porter’s Distillery, Zia Pia, Rock Bottom, Potts Chocolate, Sea Level (complimentary oysters) and more.

Tickets are $20 and are available online. For more information, visit fofw.org.

