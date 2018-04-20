Tour and travel resources for the LGBTQ sojourner

Take wanderlust across the globe with ‘family-friendly’ operators and lodging

Pictured Above: Travel to exotic, global destinations using gay travel resources can make vacationing less stressful and more enjoyable. Photo Credit: mast3r via Adobe Stock

LGBTQ travelers are always on the lookout for cool places to go and companies that are focused on their needs in mind. Take a look at a sampling of resources to plan a trip domestically or abroad.

Atlantis Events

Offering cruises and resorts, primarily catering to men but welcoming women. Upcoming cruises include Greece, Italy, Mexico and Spain; resort vacations will take place in Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Guests must be 18 years of age or older. Those between 18 and 21 must be accompanied by a guest age 25 or older. Cruises range from $699 to $11,500 for a penthouse suite with butler service. Resort packages $1,499-$4,949.

310-859-8800

atlantisevents.com.

Brand G Vacations

River cruises and land tours for LGBTQ travelers and allies ages 21 plus. Upcoming destinations include Albania, Bhutan, Cambodia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Nepal, Peru, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania and Vietnam. Prices range from $3,899 to $11,899.

800-433-4303

brandgvacations.com.

Coda International Tours

Luxury small-group tours for gay and lesbian travelers, emphasizing expert guides and a lack of ageism, with most guests in their 40s-60s. Upcoming destinations include Armenia, Botswana, Colombia, Cuba, Denmark, Egypt, England, Greece, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, the Republic of Georgia, Russia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Prices range from $2,995 to $14,895. Custom tours are also available.

888-677-2632

coda-tours.com.

Detours Travel

Specializing in adventure trips for gay men, with less rigid itineraries to encourage spontaneity and exploration. Upcoming destinations include Costa Rica, Croatia, Greece, Israel, Peru, Spain, South Africa and Thailand. Prices range from $1,920 to $3,420. Custom trips available for $2190-$4583.

1-800-680-8066

detourstravel.com.

GaySail

Sailing cruises for men complete with gay skipper on board. Three levels of service up to GaySail Exclusive, which features a gay cook and luxury accommodation. AdonisGaySailing cruises are a more upscale option, boasting high-end sailing yachts and personalized service. GayNudeSail vacations cater to the naturist crowd. Upcoming destinations include the Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, Croatia, Greece, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin, the Seychelles islands and Thailand. Current prices range from $1105 to $1969 USD. Based in Amsterdam, GaySail quotes prices in euros, and the US dollar equivalent will change based on international exchange rate.

+31(0)625091498.

gaysail.com.

Go Gay Japan

Offers a selection of small group and custom-designed tours, as well as LGBTQ weddings in traditional Japanese style. Tour prices range from $1,524 to $7,841 USD, but may change based on international exchange rate.

gogayjapan.com.

HE Travel

In addition to classic cultural, luxury and custom tours, offers active adventure trips including biking, hiking, cycling, kayaking, horseback riding, climbing and whitewater rafting for gay men, lesbians and allied family and friends. Upcoming destinations include Australia, Botswana, China, Croatia, Cuba, the Easter Islands, Ecuador, Egypt, France, the Galapagos Islands, Greece, Iceland, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Portugal, Peru, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Tanzania, Turkey and Zanzibar, as well as domestic excursions to Alaska, a Colorado dude ranch, the Florida Keys, Montana’s Glacier National Park, the Grand Canyon and New Orleans. An Antarctica adventure is planned for 2019. Prices range from $1,998 to $10,250.

800-825-9766

hetravel.com.

Olivia Travel

Offering cruise, riverboat, resort and adventure trips for lesbians. Upcoming offerings include cruises to Bermuda, Costa Rica, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Monaco, Norway and Tahiti; resort vacations in the Bahamas and Mexico; riverboat tours of Cambodia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Vietnam; and adventures in the Galapagos Islands, Kenya, Peru and Tanzania. A six-day family-friendly event will take place in July 2018 at Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Florida. Cruise prices range from $999 to $15,469. Resort vacations $1,599-$5,999. Riverboat tours $3,299-$12,699. Adventure vacations $3,299-$17,448. Early booking discounts are available.

1-800-631-6277

olivia.com.

OUT Adventures

Cruises, tours, and a range of adventure and luxury packages, with custom-planned vacations also available. Destinations include Antarctica, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Iceland, India, Laos, Morocco, Nepal, Peru, Scotland, Slovenia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Prices range from $1735 to $13,500.

outadventures.com.

Outgoing Adventures

Guided groups of 18 people or fewer, offering a choice of “classic,” “tramp,” and “posh”-style trips as well as three categories based on levels of physical activity involved. Destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Greece, Iceland, Italy, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania and Vietnam. Prices range from $2,200 to $5,210.

800-225-1589

outgoingadventures.com.

OUTstanding Travel

Expertly curated Mediterranean vacations and day trips in Greece, Israel and Italy. Prices for some major upcoming events to be determined.

646-630-8765

outstandingtravel.com.

Source Events

Land tours, river and ocean cruises, with upcoming destinations including Cambodia, Greece, Iceland, Peru, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Private tours are available. Prices range from $3,349 to $7,989.

888-768-7238

sourceevents.com.

Toto Tours

Welcoming gay men, lesbians, friends and adult family members. Upcoming tours include Greece, India, Italy, Madagascar, Mexico and Russia. Special events are available including a summer tour passing through Prague and Dresden before celebrating Berlin’s Christopher Street Day gay pride festival, as well as a Christmas getaway to Montreal and Quebec. Prices range from $1,900 to $9,900. Custom trips are also available.

773-274-8686

tototours.com.

Zoom Vacations

Group tours and private events, with upcoming tour destinations including Argentina, Bhutan, Brazil, Cambodia, China, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, India, India, Israel, Japan, Laos, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. Tour prices range from $2,999 to $13,999.

773-772-9666

zoomvacations.com.

misterb&b

Airbnb-style homeshare resource connecting travelers to gay and gay-friendly hosts. Listings have included properties in more than 130 countries. Top destinations include Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Chicago, Lisbon, London, Los Angeles, Lyon, Madrid, Montreal, New York, Paris, Rome, San Francisco and Toronto.

misterbandb.com.

Purple Roofs

Lists gay-friendly accommodation options including inns, hotels and intimate family-owned B&B retreats, as well as travel agents and tour operators.

purpleroofs.com.

For more information on global LGBTQ travel and tourism, including resources and recommendations, consult the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association at iglta.org.

Leading publishers of guides for LGBTQ travelers, with a particular focus on individual destination guidebooks, include the Damron (damron.com) and Spartacus (spartacus.gayguide.travel) series.

This list is not fully comprehensive and qnotes welcomes input so that the list provides accurate information and current resources to maintain its integrity. Email editor@goqnotes.com to make changes or additions.

