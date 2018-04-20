Home » A&E / Life&Style » LGBT Elders are being BOLD!
-
-
-
Erin Barbee
LGBT Elders are being BOLD!
Updated: April 19, 2018 at 8:13 pm
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story
The Charlotte LGBT Elders Group is partnering with the new Charlotte brewery called Bold Missy to prove that breweries are for more than millennials.
Bold Missy is tucked away in East Charlotte just beyond the center of NoDa. This unassuming brewery is unlike other breweries in Charlotte because there is a message with every beer offered. A message of empowerment, women’s education and light-heartedness. This is what attracted the Charlotte LGBT Elders group to make this the first venue for their social offerings.
I am co-chair of Charlotte LGBT Elders, and I had the opportunity to sit with Bold Missy Brewery owner Carol Waggoner to talk about why this partnership is so important. Waggoner recalled the reason for opening the brewery. She said, “Our goal is to highlight the accomplishments of women in history…Bold Missies! We are all Bold Missies and Misters. My joy is to provide an environment where everyone feels welcome, included and empowered.”
Currently, Bold Missy is featuring the following beers:
• Solo Flight Brown Ale in honor of Amelia Earhart
• Git Yer Gun Golden Ale in honor of Annie Oakley
• Tripel Toe Loop Belgian in honor of Michelle Kwan
• Rocket Ride American IPA in honor of Sally Ride
Waggoner shared that having the Charlotte LGBT Elders at her brewery means that she is fulfilling on her promise that everyone is welcome.
For me, this is more than a social outing for the group. This event is significant for two reasons. First, by encouraging people ages 55 and older to come together in a social setting, it is fighting social isolation.
According to a recent publication by SAGE, social isolation affects many LGBTQ older individuals around the country as they deal with stigma and discrimination in their daily lives and in our country’s aging system.
The primary risk factors for social isolation affect LGBTQ older adults in unique and disproportionate ways. LGBTQ elders are more likely to live alone and with thinner support networks. Additionally, the research shows that LGBTQ elders face higher disability rates, struggle with economic insecurity and higher poverty rates, and many deal with mental health concerns that come from having survived a lifetime of discrimination.
Location-related barriers, coupled with stigma and discrimination, can make it difficult for LGBTQ older individuals in many parts of the country to find the LGBTQ-friendly community support they need to age successfully and avoid social isolation. As adults near retirement age, they may become isolated over time from their broader communities (places of worship, work settings, etc.), as well as from friends and family. This phenomenon means, among other consequences, smaller and lower quality support networks, debilitating feelings of loneliness and depression, and at its worst, a life of estrangement where one’s physical and mental health deteriorates.
Secondly, we can proudly show that breweries are not just for millennials! Both Waggoner and I laughed about this. Bringing generations together over beer and good food means that everyone involved has the opportunity for building new friendships, as well as, fun.
Charlotte LGBT Elders and Bold Missy Brewery invite you to join them on April 26 from 5-8 p.m. Drop in, bring a friend and make a new one.
If you are or you know of an LGBTQ elder that is suffering from social isolation and needs help, they have a place to call for peer counseling, information and local resources. The SAGE LGBT Elder Hotline is live and ready to take calls at 1-888-234-SAGE. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m.-midnight and on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. All times are Eastern. Prefer to use email? Reach out at SAGE@GLBThotline.org.
You can support independent, local LGBT media!
Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
-
You can support QNotesYou can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for an ongoing, voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
Print Edition: On Stands Now
Click on the reader below to see the full digital print edition, including the latest news and updates from our advertisers.
Our LGBTQ youth are our future and in this issue, we showcase some of them who bring their insight, creative talents and more to the world at large. We also have a feature on a center petition and two youth resource lists. We also have a feature on gay Olympians and another on a country artist. We also have current local, regional, national and global news and interesting features along with compelling commentary.
VIEW ALL April 6 PRINT CONTENT…
VIEW DIGITAL PRINT EDITION ONLINE…
Take the LGBTQ Community Survey for a Chance to Win $50!
Sign Up For Our Weekly Newsletter:
-
Popular Posts
- Queer sex slang: Know it or beware
- LaWana Mayfield sees ‘racial overtones’ in criticism of her 9-11 conspiracy theory
- Here are the Carolinas LGBTQ groups you can support on Give Out Day
- Attack on trans Charlotte woman latest in rising hate crime numbers
- Tour and travel resources for the LGBTQ sojourner
- Jamie Hildreth sets out on a run for Mecklenburg County Commission
- Loading ...
-
-
International travel and the LGBTQ...
The LGBTQ community and the immigrant community have additional considerations to take into account when planning to travel abroad. more
-
Tour and travel resources for the LGBTQ...
LGBTQ travelers are always on the lookout for cool places to go and companies that are focused on their needs in mind. more
-
Appetite for adventure
From your own hometown to the far reaches of the globe, there are thousands of destinations just waiting to be discovered by adventurous souls. more
-
Jesse’s Journal: Off my bucket list
The first all-gay RSVP “Cruise to Remember” sailed out of New Orleans on Feb. 15, 1986, with 750 gay guests on board. So what took me so long? more
-
New federal law could have unintended...
Critics are saying the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act will create unsafe experiences for sex workers and could foretell... more
-
recent discussion
-
-
-
-
-
Comments