What you need to know: Primary Election, May 8

LGBTQ groups release candidate endorsements

Primary elections for local, state and congressional races are just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know before heading into the voting booth. We’re focusing solely on the May 8 primary, so if you’re curious about early releases for the November election, be sure to visit Equality NC online at equalitync.org and MeckPAC at meckpac.org. Endorsements in the Triad will be released by the Replacements Ltd. PAC. You can learn more about their endorsements when released at replacementsltdpac.org.

Election Information

Primary Election: May 8

Early Voting: April 19 -May 5

Haven’t registered to vote or need to update your registration? You can do so during the early vote period. Check your local county board of elections website for more information on early voting days, times and locations. In Mecklenburg County, visit mecknc.gov/BOE. In Wake County, visit wakegov.com/ELECTIONS.

Equality NC Endorsements

U.S. House

District 2: Wendy Ella May

District 4: David Price

District 5: DD Adams

District 6: Ryan Watts

District 7: Kyle Horton

District 8: Marc Tiegel

District 11: Steve Woodsmall

District 12: Alma Adams

District 13: Kathy Manning

N.C. House

District 2: Darryl Moss

District 8: Kandie Smith

District 11: Allison Dahle

District 20: Leslie Cohen

District 35: Terence Everitt

District 43: Prince Christian

District 64: Cathy Von Hassel-Davies

District 65: Wally White

District 83: Senah Andrews

District 98: Christy Clark

District 101: Carolyn Logan

District 105: Wesley Harris

N.C. Senate

District 2: Ginger Garner

District 16: Wiley Nickel

District 19: Kirk DeViere

District 34: Beniah McMiller

District 38: Mujtaba Mohammed

District 39 Republican: Beth Monaghan

District 39 Democratic: Chad Stachowicz

District 47: David Wheeler

Mecklenburg County District Attorney

Spencer Merriweather

Mecklenburg County Commissioners

At-Large: Pat Cotham

At Large: Trevor Fuller

At Large: Jamie Hildreth

At Large: Ray McKinnon

District 3: George Dunlap

District 4: Mark Jerrell

New Hanover County Commissioners

District 2: Julia Olson-Boseman

Orange County Clerk of Superior Court

Mark Kleinschmidt

Wake County Commissioners

District 1: Sig Hutchinson

District 2: Matt Calabria

District 4: Susan Evans

District 7: John Burns

MeckPAC Endorsements

N.C. House

District 88: Warning: Ty Turner

District 98: Christy Clark

District 101: Carolyn Logan

District 102: Becky Carney

District 105: Wesley Harris

District 38: Mujtaba Mohammed (Warning: Joel Ford)

N.C. Senate

District 39 Republican: Beth Monaghan (Warning: Dan Bishop)

District 39 Democratic: Chad Stachowicz

Mecklenburg County District Attorney

Spencer Merriweather

Mecklenburg County Sheriff

Garry McFadden (Warning: Irwin Carmichael)

Mecklenburg County Commissioners

At-Large: Trevor Fuller

At-Large: Jamie Hildreth

At-Large: Ray McKinnon

District 3 – George Dunlap

District 4 – Mark Jerrell

MeckPAC gives “warnings” for candidates it believes voters should specifically avoid, due to their past records on LGBTQ issues.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter