Charlotte: ‘Big Sing,’ Awareness Month, TOY Prom, AIDS Walk, Band Concert, Cabarrus TOY, Boy George

Choir presents ‘Big Sing’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Voices MainStage Choir will present its second audience-participation concert, “The Big Sing: Animated!,” on May 11-12, 7:30 p.m., as well as a one-hour “Big Sing: Animated for Kids” on May 12, 3 p.m., at Spirit Square, McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St.

“The program is specifically designed to get the audience to participate,” said show director John Quillin. “We’re featuring really well-known songs that everyone can sing along to. These songs are popular as stand-alone hits, not just as part of a movie soundtrack, so you don’t have to have spent time in a dark theater to know and love the music.”

“It’s not just a stand-and-sing kind of show,” said assistant director Matt Hinson. “We’re making use of projections to display the words for the sing-alongs, we’ve got a great emcee who will keep everyone in stitches, and the top show choir in the state as our special guests. Think ‘Glee’ but real-life.”

Songs are mostly from the past 20 years or so of animated blockbusters, but some go back even further, Quillin shared, including “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin,” “Let It Go” from “Frozen,” and a medley of cartoon theme songs that stretches from “Mighty Mouse” all the way to “The Simpsons” and “Spongebob Squarepants.”

The Saturday afternoon performance includes a costume contest for the kids and their parents, Carolina Voices Executive Director Sue Wheldon said.

Tickets range from $10-$25 and are available online.

info: carolinavoices.org/bigsing.asp.

Alliance observes awareness month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SafeAlliance has announced local activities in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month during the month of April.

On April 21, 2 p.m., take a self defense class at Kismet Fitness, 640-D Matthews-Mint Hill Rd., in Matthews, N.C.

Then on April 25, wear jeans as a way to protest sexual violence on Denim Day 2018. The event is a rape prevention education campaign that raises community awareness about the devastating impacts of sexual violence and how to prevent it. The campaign originated as a response to a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped her rapist remove them, thereby implying consent. Learn more at safealliance.org/saam.

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes follows on April 28, 10 a.m., at NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St. The national event was brought to Charlotte as a playful opportunity for men to raise awareness in their community about men’s sexualized violence against women. Men (and their families) walk a mile in heels in solidarity with the women SafeAlliance serves daily, organizers said.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. At 11 a.m., awards will be presented, followed by an after party at 12 p.m.

Prior to the walk, participants are encouraged to ask friends and family for support by hosting a garage sale, bake sale, game night, cornhole tournament or other fundraisers.

Register to walk at bit.ly/2H2Xdoa. Sponsorships are also being accepted from $100 to $2,500.

info: safealliance.org.

TOY seeks prom support

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Time Out Youth Center’s MasQueerade Prom will be held on April 27 and is searching for supporters to contribute monetarially to the event.

Support levels are: $100 (will send 10 youth to prom for free), $250 (will help purchase refreshments, and materials youth need at the center), $500 (will help pay for security and entertainment for the event and programs) and $1,000 (will help cover the venue fee, or staffing at the center). To contribute, visit bit.ly/2H4chOi.

info: timeoutyouth.org.

AIDS Walk moves to new location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AIDS WALK Charlotte will begin on May 12 at 11 a.m. at its new Uptown Charlotte location, the Wells Fargo Atrium and Plaza, 301 S. Tryon St.

An expected 1,200 walkers will venture out on the 1.8-mile route to raise money for RAIN. The organization’s goal for the event is $160,000.

The walk takes an average of 30 minutes to complete and those who wish to be part of it should register beginning at 9 a.m. AIDS WALK Charlotte is open to all who wish to join in, and kids and pets are welcome too. Anyone can sign on as an individual or develop a team. There is no fee to register for “Walking Strong,” but to receive an official AIDS Walk T-shirt, a participant must raise at least $25. Contributions can be made to individual or team pages available online.

There will also be family-friendly activities, such as music and dancing and the Tap Snap photo booth inside the Atrium.

Prior to stepping off, participants will be part of a morning program and awards presentation at 10:30 a.m. At the end of the walk, a closing ceremony will take place at noon and announced totals from organizers.

Visit aidswalkcharlotte.org for more information.

info: carolinarain.org.

Band to hold concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride Band will conclude its current season with its “Out of This World” concert on May 19, 5 p.m., at Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Rd.

Featured television and movie themes explore the final frontier with music from science fiction favorites such as “Star Wars,” “ET,” “Star Trek,” “Stargate,” “Back to the Future,” “Guardians of the Future,” “Doctor Who” and “Battlestar Galactica.”

Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase online or at the door.

info: charlotteprideband.org.

TOY Cabarrus meals requested

CONCORD/KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Concord/Kannapolis PFLAG provides a meal each month for Time Out Youth Center Cabarrus County satellite participants during their meeting time.To that end, volunteers are being sought to help feed approximately 12-18 youth and a few adults.

Dates that need to be filled are May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28 and Oct. 23, 6-6:30 p.m., at McGill Baptist Church in Concord.

Email chapter President Joan Gale to learn more or to prepare and serve dinner to those who attend.

info: ckpglag@gmail.com.

Boy George tour hits Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Boy George and Culture Club will make a stop in the Queen City on July 21, 7 p.m., at the PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., on their “Life Tour” across the southern U.S. Joining them are the B-52s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey.

Boy George is an iconic Grammy-nominated performer who has been involved in the music industry for 30 years. His theatrical stage presence and creative costuming brought him to the forefront in his early career. Besides singing, he also is a consummate and sought-after DJ, spinning at venues around the globe. Charlotte LGBTQ club goers may remember him when he brought his sound to the dance floor at the now-closed Velocity nearly a couple of decades ago. And, fans lined up overnight in 39 degree weather for tickets for his first Culture Club concert in Charlotte in the 1980s.

Not only is he a singer, but he is also an author, columnist and fashion designer, as well as being named in the top 50 of the BBC’s Greatest Britons of all time. He has also been photographed widely by noted photographers.

Tickets are $18-$125 and are available online at livemu.sc/2IYuDRc.

Other Carolina stops and ticket sales websites are: July 17, 7 p.m., Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Pkwy., Cary, N.C., $45-$69.50, bit.ly/2IUMTv2 and July 20, 7 p.m., Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston, S.C., $25-$95, bit.ly/2vjkCMv.

info: boygeorgeuk.com.

