Triangle: Youth Banquet, Host Party, Senior Expo, Skater Placement, Cookie Champ

Carolinas News Notes

Youth hosts awards banquet

DURHAM, N.C. — iNSIDEoUT has announced that it will hold its Twelfth Annual Awards Banquet and Gaiety on May 12, 12 p.m., at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd.

The event celebrates LGBTQ youth activism and it has opened up nominations for friends, teachers or anyone else to be recognized for their contributions toward supporting queer youth. Visit the website for a nomination form.

Participants can enjoy brunch and music for the event will be supplied by Emily Musolino.

Admission to the banquet is free, however, a contribution of $25 for adults and $3 for youth is appreciated. Visit insideout180.org/banquet-2018 to make donations.

Also, the event coordinators are seeking volunteers. Email insideoutamy@gmail.com to learn more or to sign up.

Additionally, the organization is holding its Queer Prom on April 28, 7 p.m., at Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 E. Trinity Ave. DJ Vespertine will spin. The organization is seeking adult chaperones. Visit the website to sign up.

Earlier that day, there will be a middle and elementary school Gay-Straight Alliance meet-up at 1 p.m. at Pincho Loco Ice Cream, 1918 Perry St. Attendees will learn how to form an alliance and will have time to meet other youth who have active participation in such a group.

iNSIDEoUT has also announced that it has opened up submissions to its Backwords magazine. Email contributions to boardinsideout@gmail.com.

The organization is also seeking board members for its 2018-2019 calendar year, in addition to adult volunteers to handle accounting and bookkeeping, youth advising, and other event support. Expected volunteer commitment is five hours per month. Email insideoutamy@gmail.com to learn more.

info: insideout180.org.

CMF host party held Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 2018 Crape Myrtle Festival Host Party will be held on April 21, 7 p.m., at the home of Jessica and Chris Gotwalt, 401 E. Jones St.

The organization’s board and court shared that an RSVP is requested via email to info@crapemyrtlefest.org, as well as a minimum contribution made online at crapemyrtlefest.org/contribute.html, via snail mail with form to Crape Myrtle Festival, Inc., P.O. Box 12201, Raleigh, NC 27605, or brought to the party. Full details on sponsorship and donor levels are available online.

Dress is cocktail or semi-formal attire.

info: crapemyrtlefest.org.

Senior expo slated

RALEIGH, N.C. — SAGE Raleigh, the LGBT Center of Raleigh and Resources for Seniors will hold their first ever Triangle Expo for LGBTQ Aging Adults on June 23 at Five Points Center for Active Adults, 2000 Noble Rd., as part of Pride Month celebrations.

The Expo brings together providers of vital resources and consumers who are 50 and older. It will highlight and feature agencies, organizations and businesses across the Triangle area that are welcoming, respectful and willing to reach out to LGBTQ seniors. “While the impetus for creating this event is to especially reach out to the LGBTQ senior community, the information on services and resources is appropriate to the entire senior community, as well as caregivers who work with seniors,” organizers said.

The event is open to the public.

As part of the Expo, non-profit service agencies, LGBTQ-affirming health care professionals, housing providers, businesses and many others will be on hand to showcase themselves to the LGBTQ community. This is also an opportunity for those who have felt marginalized to feel included and welcomed by affirming providers of services and goods.

Likewise, Expo exhibitors will gain the opportunity to connect with the LGBTQ community and receive valuable exposure.

As of press time, sponsors who have signed on for the event are: Presenting, American Airlines; Gold, Transitions Life Care, Gilead Sciences, Carol Woods Retirement Community and Reachout NC; and Silver, Meals on Wheels of Wake County, Overture Crabtree, WakeMed, Waltonwood, Wells Fargo, Cameron Financial Services and Lifetime Asset Management.

More information will be provided to qnotes readers as it is made available. In the meantime, interested parties can email sage@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com to learn about the Expo’s exhibit space, volunteer greeters, exhibitor support and ways to connect with the community.

Exhibition space is available until May 1 at $95/for-profit and $50/non-profit. And sponsorships are being accepted ranging in cost from $500 to $10,000. Applications and donor forms can be secured by email to sage@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

In other news, Meals on Wheels of Wake County is always looking for volunteers to shepard meals to their client base. And SAGE members are forming a team and will rotate delivery of meals, be it a few times a year, one day a month or more often. Send an email sage@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com for more information.

Out! Raleigh will be held on May 5. In its eighth year, attendees are treated to concerts, vendors, food trucks and more.

The event coordinators are seeking volunteers to staff the SAGE table. Shifts can be as short at two hours. Email sage@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com for more information. Additionally, the festival organizers also need volunteers, as well as welcome sponsors, vendors and guide advertisers. Contact the center for more information.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.com/sage-expo.html.

Kimer closes out skating season

RALEIGH, N.C. — Business consultant Stan Kimer finished his U.S. Figure Skating’s 2017-2018 competitive adult series, placing fourth place in the pre-bronze level skater for the Eastern U.S.

The Eastern US Adult Figure Skating Championships were held in Philadelphia, Pa. from March 16-18.

Kimer has posted his “I’m Too Sexy” light entertainment program to his skating blogs and video page.

info: totalengagementconsulting.com/blog/skating-blogs-videos.

V-baller celebrates win with a cookie

WILSON, N.C. — Justice Lord, an out men’s volleyball team member for Barton College, celebrated his team’s Conference Carolinas regular season title win on April 7 with a chicken pesto sandwich, BBQ chips and a chocolate chip cookie from Which Wich, Outsports reported.

The team’s coach Jeff Lennox allowed players to select whatever they wanted to eat as a reward.

Lennox, 21, is a native of Hawaii and is a 6-foot-7, 240-pounder.

info: bit.ly/2qhlb4q.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.