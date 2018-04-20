South Carolina: Beer Benefit, Trans Talk

Carolinas News Notes

Beer fest benefit hits coast

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Thirty breweries from around the Carolinas will be pouring more than 60 different styles of beer at the seventh annual Charleston Beer Garden set for 12-7 p.m. on May 19 at The Grove at Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Rd.

The event is a fundraiser for Lowcountry AIDS Services. Proceeds from the event will support the organization in its work helping those living with HIV/AIDS in the greater Charleston area, as well as its community outreach, education and prevention programs.

Everything from IPAs and stouts to reds, porters, saisons, ciders and more will be available at this day-long celebration highlighting the growing craft beer industry in North and South Carolina.

“This is the largest number of breweries we’ve ever had at the Charleston Beer Garden,” said Jason Kirk, director of development and marketing at Lowcountry AIDS Services, the beneficiary of the festival proceeds. “We’re thrilled so many craft breweries from the Lowcountry and around the Carolinas are excited to join us this year. Word is out that the Charleston Beer Garden is the best beer festival in the area.”

Throughout the day, festival-goers can join in the Yelp! Beer Games, including arm-wrestling, pony hops, hands-free pizza eating, cornhole,a keg toss and much more. The Vendor Village will be filled with about 20 local arts and crafts vendors, selling T-shirts, bags, jewelry, home decor and more. Food trucks will be available as well.

A panel of local judges will select a homebrew champion at the Homebrewers’ Village.

Entertainment will be provided by The Dubplates and Sol Driven Train.

Ticket costs are: $50/VIP advance (15 tasting tickets plus access to the VIP Oasis with shade tent, private seating and bathrooms, fans and VIP Swag Bar, in addition to expedited entry of 30 minutes in advance of gate opening), $25/general admission advance and $35/day of (five beer tasting tickets). For those who wish, there is a designated driver ticket available for $15 and does not include a mug or tasking tickets. Also, new for this season is a $75 brew pass (limited to 175 tickets) which includes general festival admission plus a commemorative brew pass glass, early entrance at 11:30 a.m. and unlimited two- to three-ounce tastings from all breweries.

info: charlestonbeergarden.com. aids-services.com.

AFFA hosts trans program

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Alliance for Full Acceptance will host “Trans Talk: Uncensored” on April 29, 6:30 p.m., at Commonhouse Aleworks in Park Circle, 4831 O’Hear Ave.

The event is for those who have questions regarding such topics as what it is like to be transgender, when one discovers their true self, dating issues, name choices, clarity on being genderqueeer or non-binary, what it means for one’s sex life, proper pronoun usage, transgender community support and more. Listen to local transgender individuals talk about their experience in a casual conversational space and pose questions to them one was afraid to ask.

All ages are welcome with the understanding of the range of topics that may be discussed based on questions asked.

Admission is free.

info: affa-sc.org.

