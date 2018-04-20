Regional: ENC names new executive director

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Kendra R. Johnson has been appointed as as Equality North Carolina’s next executive director.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Equality North Carolina has announced that it has appointed Kendra R. Johnson as its next executive director. She will begin her new position on May 7.

Johnson’s direct responsibilities are to implement the organization’s strategic vision and to lead staff, volunteers, partners and allies in advancing its mission.

Prior to her appointment, Johnson worked as the Arkansas state director for the Human Rights Campaign, where she led the organization’s Project One America effort across the state to bring equality to LGBTQ people.

“I am honored to fight for fairness and equality for the people of North Carolina,” Johnson said. “Equality NC has accomplished a lot even in the face of strong opposition. I am excited to join this passionate group of people and work alongside coalition partners and advocates in North Carolina.”

Johnson received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Spelman College, in Atlanta, Ga. After working over a decade as a journalist in Brazil, she obtained a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. Her capstone project was entitled, “HIV/AIDS Prevention Programs in Arkansas: A Needs Assessment.” Johnson also serves as chair of the board of Southerners on New Ground.

info: equalitync.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.