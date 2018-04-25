This South Carolina prom king ditched the tuxedo, and the school loved it

A high school prom king in Powdersville, S.C., had a prom to remember, for sure. And it is his choice of formal wear that’s attracting both positive and negative reactions online.

Senior Adam Bell, 18, won more than 50 percent of the prom king vote, with students knowing beforehand he’d more than likely wear a dress to prom, he told FOX Carolina.

“My school has been so supportive the whole time,” said Bell, “They’ve seen it on a daily basis from me so it was nothing new to them.”

Pictures of the prom went viral on Facebook, after the school posted photos of the junior-senior prom. While most of the comments were supportive, the school eventually took down the post in its entirety after negative backlash.

Bell isn’t deterred.

“For every one negative comment, I was responding back to seven positive comments,” explained Bell. “I never responded back to any of the negative ones.”

Bell’s message for others? Be yourself, he says.

“Pretty much do anything you want as long as it’s not hurting someone else,” said Bell. “As long as you’re expressing your true self and it’s not harming anyone else, go for it.”

Watch the video report and see a photo gallery of Bell’s prom dress at FOX Carolina.

