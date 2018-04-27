Weekend Happenings: Politics, Parties and Public Space

Looking for a bit of fun this weekend? Whatever you have a hankering for, this weekend’s got you covered, with events ranging from local politics, to parties, to outdoorsy public spaces.

Friday

6 p.m.: “A little business, a little beer, a little queer”

LGBTQ Democrats of Mecklenburg County invite you out for an evening of fun at Rhino Market & Deli. Meet the new leadership team and hang around for drinks and conversation.

More details…

10 p.m.: Scott Weaver presents: Muthafckr w/Big Dipper Live!

DJ Scott Weaver, long known for his SHIPROCKED! parties at Snug Harbor introduces a new series of events he’ll plan to hold every-other month. Join Weaver at the debut event for Mr. “LaCroix Boi” himself, Big Dipper.

More details…

Saturday

9 a.m.: Women’s March Power to the Polls

The Charlotte Women’s March hosts a day-long training preparing you to make a difference in this year’s midterm elections. A full day of inspiring speakers, skills-building workshops and community-led sessions.

More details…

Sunday

1 p.m.: Open Streets 704

Charlotteans takeover the streets for an afternoon of family-friendly fun. Grab a bike or just head out for a walk as the people reclaim the busy, messy domain of cars. Vendors, games and other activities will be set up along the route connecting NoDa, Villa Heights, Belmont, Plaza Midwood and Commonwealth neighborhoods.

More details…

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Matt Comer is a staff writer for QNotes. He previously served as editor from October 2007 through August 2015.