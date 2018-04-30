Watch: Winston-Salem LGBTQ center profiled by local news

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Star LGBTQ Center was recently profiled by a local news station, in partnership with the Winston-Salem Foundation.

Fox 8 spoke to the center’s board chair, director and a local youth who frequents the center, which opened in 2012.

“I remember growing up here in Winston-Salem and there wasn’t a resource like this, and when I was a teenager, it was a very scary thing to be gay then,” board chair George Keller Dukes told the news station.

That safe space now exists for youth like Jesse Wolfe, a senior at Mount Tabor High School.

“It’s important because it allows people to connect with other youth who are LGBT and be able to feel supported,” Wolfe said.

The center first opened at an historic home on Brookstown Ave. near downtown Winston before moving to near the corner of Burke and First Sts. It offers a library, educational programs, support groups, HIV testing and other services.

The Fox 8 profile was made possible through the support of the Winston-Salem Foundation, which provided the center $7,000 in 2017 and $10,000 this year to support hiring a part-time center manager.

Learn more about North Star online at www.northstarlgbtcc.com.

