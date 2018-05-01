Citing growth, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams searching for new CEO

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Citing increased growth and a desire to expand its retail and hotel businesses, gay-owned home furnishings company Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams announced this week it will begin a search for a new CEO.

“After careful consideration and in light of our company’s growth plans, we have decided to initiate a search for a CEO to help lead us to a new stage of success in the future,” Mitchell Gold, chairman and CEO, said in a release on Monday.

Gold co-founded the company with Bob Williams, president of design, in 1989.

“Bob and I built this company from the ground up with an incredible team,” Gold added, “and now we want someone to take the reins, work with us to transition the company to the next generation of leadership, and allow me to focus on my strengths, including new strategic partnerships for both our products and our ethos.”

After the search and new hire, Gold will continue as chairman of the board.

The move comes as the company sees an expansion in across several of its areas, including retail, wholesale, office and contract and hospitality sectors.

“With 32 stores and more on the horizon, we are particularly interested in finding someone who is an expert in retail to help guide our expansion,” co-founder Williams added in the release.

The new CEO search will be conducted by Spencer Stuart, a global executive search and leadership advisory firm.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has cultivated a progressive and employee-focused reputation as a company, providing extensive employee benefits, a not-for-profit, education-based and on-site daycare center and a health-conscious gourmet café. College scholarships are also available for employees’ children.

The founders, too, both of whom are gay, have also have a strong philanthropic history for LGBTQ causes. The company is a leading sponsor of the Human Rights Campaign, and Gold has personally supported Faith in America, a non-profit he founded to address religion-based discrimination and prejudice.

About the author: Matt Comer is a staff writer for QNotes. He previously served as editor from October 2007 through August 2015.