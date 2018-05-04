You’ve got mail! Take the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 10 DQ Quiz

Dishing with Buff Faye

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 10 is well underway. Do you have your favorites picked out to go all the way? Thank goodness it’s on Thursday this year on VH1. I can actually watch it in real time as opposed to catching it on iTunes later. And “Yes Queen!” Whether it is the Vixen, Cracker, Asia or Eureka, the Season 10 girls are bringing it.

For those Drag Race crazy fans, I decided to do another one of my Drag Queen (DQ) Quizzes, just for you. Let’s see how high your DQ is on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” trivia! Start your engines…take out your pen and don’t cheat by going to the bottom this time. Ready. Set. And may the smartest lady win!

1. What did Vanessa Mateo say when eliminated in the first episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 10 that has since gone viral?

A. “Bitch please.”

B. “Peanut butter makes my mouth sweat.”

C. “Vanjie, Vanjie, Vanjie.”

D. “I need to go pee now.”

E. “RuPaul why? Why? (crying)”

2. What “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queen from Season 10 is a good friend of Buff Faye and borrowed drag for Season 10 before filming the show?

A. Asia O’Hara

B. Kameron Michaels

C. Kalorie Karbdashian Williams

D. Eureka O’Hara

E. Both C & D

3. Who was the designer who created the feather eagle-like dress that Kameron Michales wore in the “Feathers” runway?

A. Troy Ford

B. Versace

C. Patrick Howell

D. Eddie Couture

E. Cleophatra

4. What Season 10 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Queen has won the titles of Miss Gay USofA, Miss All American Goddess and Miss Gay America?

A. Aquaria

B. Mayhem Miller

C. Monique Heart

D. Eureka O’Hara

E. Asia O’Hara

5. Who said, “Can you feel the shade?” when they walked into the Season 10 workroom in Episode One?

A. Yuhua Hamasaki

B. Asia O’Hara

C. The Vixen

D. Dusty Ray Bottoms

E. Monet X Change

6. Who was a featured artist in Shea Coulees song “Cocky” from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 10?

A. Aquaria

B. The Vixen

C. Monique Heart

D. Eureka O’Hara

E. Vanessa Mateo

7. Who is the drag mother to Season 10 Miz Cracker?

A. Bianca Del Rio

B. Kim Chi

C. Bob the Drag Queen

D. Shangela

8. Whose birth mother actually helped decide her drag name when she first started doing drag?

A. Eureka O’Hara

B. Monique Heart

C. Kalorie Karbdashian Williams

D. Blair St. Clair

E. Mayhem Miller

9. What two drag queens from Season 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” share the same boy name?

A. Eureka O’Hara & Asia O’Hara

B. Blair St. Clair & Dusty Ray Bottoms

C. Monet X Change & Monique Heart

D. Miz Cracker & Aquaria

E. Monet X Change & The Vixen

10. Who is going to win “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 10?

A. Asia O’Hara

B. Miz Cracker

C. Aquaria

D. Eureka O’Hara

E. Mayhem Miller

F. None of the above

DRAG TIP: Never cheat…or tell lies to get ahead. How many did you get right?

SHOUT OUTS: Eureka O’Hara the Elephant Queen is coming back to the Queen City and will appear at both Boulevard 1820 and Bar at 316 on Thursday, May 24. Learn more online at Boulevard1820.net and Bar316.com.

Answers: 1.C / 2. D / 3. A / 4. E / 5. A / 6. B / 7. C / 8. D / 9. C / 10. ?

info: Buff Faye calls the Queen City her home and likes bird watching (plus she loves to raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite bars and hot spots. Plus don’t forget her monthly Saturday night shows, Sunday drag brunch and regular Friday night party bus. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye

