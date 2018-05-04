Triad: Trans Seminar, Chorus Concert, Movie Screening

Carolinas News Notes

Trans seminar slated, grant apps open

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford Green Foundation will present a seminar on transgender health services on May 22, 6 p.m., at the LGBTQIA Center of Greensboro, 1205 W. Bessemer Ave.

Leading the event will be Tom Murray, Ph.D., L.M.F.T, L.P.C.S., A.S.S.E.C.T., who will bring topics ranging from hormone replacement therapy to the current standards of care in everyday medical treatment.

The event is free and open to the public. Due to space limitations, an RSVP is requested by calling 336-790-8419 or via email to center@ggfnc.org to secure a spot.

Additionally, the foundation is hosting a community scanning day on May 19 from 1-5 p.m. at the center for the “PRIDE! Of the Community: Documenting LGBTQ History in the Triad” project. This initiative is a large-scale documentation process to help ensure that the history of the community is kept for future generations.

All items that showcase or tell the story of life in the Triad are welcome, from photographs, shirts, organizational newsletters and records, bar flyers, protest signs, letters and postcards, and other personal and unique items. They are especially interested in documenting nightlife, political events, marches, and social gatherings that may or may not have been covered in other resources. Due to copyright issues, they are not interested in mass-produced magazine and newspapers.

In other news, the foundation has opened up its 2018 grant application season. Funds are used by recipients to advance equality and inclusion for the LGBTQ community.

Application deadline is May 21. The board will approve the applications by June 11 and will award grants on June 29.

There is an estimated $30,000 available with an estimated range of awards from $5,000-$10,000. Grantees are to use the funds for a one-year project period with the option to renew annually.

Eligible applicants must have 501(c)3 non-profit status as described by the IRS and operate in Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph and/or Rockingham counties. To be eligible for consideration, all prospective grant funded projects must have an LGBTQ component or serve the LGBTQ community. Applicants must not have defaulted on a previously granted foundation project grant.

All applications must be complete and signed. The terms and conditions page and IRS Tax Exempt Letter 501(c)3 also must be attached. Email grant applications to jennifer.ruppe@ggfnc.org.

In related news, the foundation’s Green Party and Silent Auction held on March 24 brought in $86,000 that will be used to support the LGBTQIA Community Center of Greensboro and fund programs that advance equality and inclusion for the LGBTQ community.

Additionally, Guilford bestowed its annual awards on community champions. Awards went to Kathie and Yosuke Yamamori, Visionary Award; Melissa Greer, Dawn S. Chaney Award; Leigh Anne Kincaid, Distinguished Service Award; and Shana Gordon-Cole, Distinguished Leadership Award.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Chorus concert upcoming

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Pride Performing Arts will hold its Spring concert, “Misbehavin’,” on May 12, 8 p.m., at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd. Additional dates are May 13, 4 p.m., at Western Alamance High School, 1731 N. North Carolina Hwy. 87, in Burlington, N.C. and May 19, 8 p.m., at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Watson Hall, 405 W. 4th St.

Artistic Director William Southerland said, “Rules were made to be broken. Social expectations were meant to be defied. This spring, join the women’s and men’s choruses as we celebrate the ways in which LGBTQ people and our allies push the boundaries to create a world that accepts all people. From personal problems to political protest, experience through music the humor, joy, sadness, and beauty of people striving to live their best lives. We are going to be who we are, even if we’re Misbehavin’!”

Tickets are $20/general admission and $10/seniors and students and are available online.

info: triadprideperformingarts.org.

‘Ideal Home’ movie screened

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Out at the Movies Winston-Salem will screen “Ideal Home” on May 12, 7 p.m., at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, ACE Theatre Complex, 1533 S. Main St.

The film, written and directed by Andrew Fleming, is a comedic look at family life. It tells the story of two gay men, Erasmus and Paul (played by Steve Coogan and Paul Rudd), thrown unexpectedly into caring for Bill, Erasmus’ grandson. Erasmus has been estranged from his son, Beau, Bill’s unstable father for years. A custody battle ensues.

Tickets are $8/advance online and $9/in the lobby beginning at 6:15 p.m. Cash, checks and credit/debit cards are accepted for payment.

For more information or tickets by phone, call Rex Welton at 336-918-0902.

info: outatthemovieswinstonston.org.

