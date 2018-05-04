Triangle: Service org seeks volunteers

Carolinas News Notes

RALEIGH, N.C. — ReachOUT NC has just celebrated another anniversary serving the Triangle area and is searching for volunteers.

Registration is available online and once accepted, participants will receive a confirmation email, followed by notification from event leaders on details on the project. Special needs and requests related to specific events should be addressed via email to info@reachoutnc.org.

Upcoming projects are: May 19, 9 a.m., pack goods at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, Durham Branch; July 7, 8:30 a.m., work on a Habitat for Humanity home; and Aug. 4, sort clothes for families in need at Note in the Pocket.

info: reachoutnc.org.

