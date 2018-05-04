Western: Prom solicits funds

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley is seeking contributions for its upcoming Pride Prom to be held on May 12.

HICKORY, N.C. — OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley is seeking contributions for its upcoming Pride Prom to be held on May 12 at A Place to Talk Church, 1546 Brookford Church Rd. Doors will open at 8 p.m. and lock-in instituted between 8:30-10:30 p.m. The prom ends at 11:30 p.m.

The event, a first for OUTright Youth, will use funds for decorations and food. Any remaining contributions will be given to The Trevor Project, along with proceeds from ticket sales.

The traditional, inter-school prom dance welcomes high school students of all ages, races and sexual orientations in an inclusive, judgment-free environment, the organization said. Only students in grades 9-12 may attend.

Sarah Deforest and Sophie Sauer, along with other students, have been serving as prom planners.

The event will have approximately 10-15 volunteer adult chaperones who have been pre-vetted.

Tickets are $15 at the door.

info: outrightyouthcv.org.

