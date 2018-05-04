South Carolina: AFFA screens film, plays golf

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: A scene from ‘Disobedience’ being screened iAlliance for Full Acceptance and Charleston Jewish Community Center WOW Filmfest in Charleston, S.C. on May 17. Photo Credit: IMDB movie still

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA), along with the Charleston Jewish Community Center WOW (Without Walls) Filmfest, will present an advanced screening of “Disobedience” on May 17, 7:15 p.m., at the Terrace Theatre, 1956 Maybank Hwy.

The film’s focus revolves around photographer Ronit Krushka who returns to the community that shunned her decades earlier for her childhood attraction to a female friend. The reunion of these two reignites their passion as they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality. It stars Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz.

A discussion featuring Chase Glenn, executive director of AFFA and Sara Chesley, director of Charleston Jewish Family Services, follows the screening.

Due to mature content, the film for adults only and has received a R rating.

Tickets $12.50 and are on sale online.

Then on June 18, 1 p.m., hit the links for the AFFA Golf Tournament at Dunes West Golf and River Club, 3535 Wando Plantation Way, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Play 18 holes of golf and have a change to win prizes while supporting AFFA’s work for equality in the community.

The tourney begins with a shotgun start followed by a cocktail hour with complimentary beer and wine for golfers and a barbecue dinner in the club house.

Golfer entry fee is $115 and includes range balls for non-mandatory warm up at noon, 18-holes best ball, golf cart (shared by two), two drink tickets for the course beverage cart, cocktail hour with wine and beer, dinner and a swag bag full of fun items from sponsors. Form teams or join individually and AFFA will partner singles with a foursome.

For those who only want to attend the dinner, the fee is $35.

Hole sponsorships are regular hole/$250 and premium/$500.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities can be obtained online

info: affa-sc.org. charlestonjcc.org.

