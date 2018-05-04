Regional: Raleigh native dies

Carolinas News Notes

CHICAGO, Ill. — William Lloyd Barber, 74, died on April 20, the Windy City Times reported.

The Raleigh, N.C. native and educator, born on June 4, 1943, graduated from East Carolina University and served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Air Force.

He was vice president of an education publishing company from 1968-1981 and was selected by the Department of Defense military dependent schools in Japan, Korea and Hawaii to develop an institute and a K-3 curriculum in reading and mathematics. From 1983 to 2005 he was an elementary teacher in District 65 in Evanston, Ill., and during that time, he taught kindergarten (the first male to be hired north of Chicago in this capacity, and grades 1,3,4, and 5). In 1995 he was awarded a fellowship from the American Antiquarian Society to develop a presentation on the treatment of ethnic groups in early American children’s literature, which was presented locally and nationally to various educational groups. In 1999 he received the prestigious Kohl Award for early childhood teaching.

Subsequent to his retirement, he became an active participant of the Kohl Academy of Outstanding Teachers and the Art Institute of Chicago, serving on the diversity committee.

He is survived by his partner of 38 years and spouse of seven, Richard Brown (retired academic vice president, Newberry Library) and brothers Leon and Edward Barber. He was the son of the late Worth Henry Barber and Irma Clara Barber (nee Moras).

Arrangements were handled by the Cremation Society of Illinois.

