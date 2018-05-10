Pat McCrory bemoans lack of white ‘diversity’ in local politics

And social media spared him no mercy...

Pictured Above: Pat McCrory's not-so-diverse gubernatorial election victory party in 2012. Image via Wikipedia and Photograph Collections, State Archives of North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former 14-year Charlotte mayor and one-term governor Pat McCrory bemoaned the lack of white “diversity” in Charlotte and Mecklenburg government on Wednesday morning. The remarks, which have resulted in immediate criticism across the city and, even nationally, came during McCrory’s radio show on local station WBT.

“We’ve become a very segregated political system in Charlotte-Mecklenburg,” McCrory said.

Democrats now control the city, McCrory said, “unlike the diversity that we had in the political system ten years ago.”

But it’s not just McCrory’s thoughts on political diversity that has resulte din backlash.

As he continued his remarks, McCrory blamed the Black Political Caucus for this lack of “diversity.”

“The Black Political Caucus has total control over the Democratic Party,” McCrory said on the show. “Because in the primaries the demographics is that the African American vote dominates the Democratic primary. So therefore if all elections in Charlotte-Mecklenburg are determined by the Democratic primary, all primaries are then determined by the Black Political Caucus. A small group of individuals who hand out flyers at the polling places like McCrorey YMCA. And that determines the election for all of Charlotte-Mecklenburg.”

McCrory continued: “Color of skin should make no difference but the Black Political Caucus does consider color of skin when making recommendations.”

The Black Political Caucus weighed in with local news station WBTV.

“I like Pat McCrory as a person, but McCrory just does not know Charlotte’s history,” former school board chair Arthur Griffin, who heads up the caucus, told reporter Steve Crump. ”I think it’s a political dog whistle to say, let’s engage in this racial politics thing, when in fact the evidence is absolutely clear that the Black Political Caucus engaged in public policy that’s good for all citizens.”

Griffin also stressed that his organization is non-partisan.

The internet was quick to react with opinions on McCrory’s comments, including from recent candidates, activists and other community leaders.

Pat McCrory: “We’ve become a very segregated political system in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, unlike the diversity that we had in the political system ten years ago.” Pictured: McCrory celebrates his 2012 election victory #ncpol pic.twitter.com/k71lZ06WTY — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) May 10, 2018

Pat McCrory (R) revealed, on his radio show, he’s not just anti-LGBT, he’s also anti-Black. McCrory, 14 yr mayor of Charlotte and a one-term governor, shared how uncomfortable and disturbed he is that Blacks are getting elected in his NC home town. #racism https://t.co/vxEp2PSKHQ pic.twitter.com/0X47ewQOJh — Kevin Putz (@kevputz) May 10, 2018

Never forget who these people are, even if when they get sophisticated enough to stop showing us all the time. Pat McCrory doesn't want black people in leadership positions. That's who he is, that is what "Making America Great Again" means to these people. https://t.co/IAsA5BPjgD — Andy Karlson (@RevAndyKarlson) May 10, 2018

230 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Matt Comer is a staff writer for QNotes. He previously served as editor from October 2007 through August 2015.